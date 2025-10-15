Apex Legends Raise Hell event: Mad Maggie Prestige, Reward Shop, and more

Apex Legends Raise Hell is the latest milestone event that arrived in the game on October 14, 2025. It is a special celebratory event for Halloween and also marked the arrival of the Wildcard Halloween limited-time game mode, featuring the Rev Shell grenades. The new event, similar to the previous one for the Mythical Flatline skin, features most of the character skins in the shop for fans to separately purchase or craft. The Mad Maggie Prestige skin can only be acquired from the event directly throughout the event.
This article will highlight the arrival of the Apex Legends Raise Hell event.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Apex Legends Raise Hell event: Everything you need to know
The Apex Legends Raise Hell event has introduced a list of new legendary character skins to the game with a demonic twist to fit the Halloween setting. Each of the cosmetics features either a dark color theme with the classic blood red accent or a shining silver and blue combination. Both skin themes seem to correspond to the two paths, Reapers and Demons, that fans can choose to play in the new Wildcard Halloween limited-time playlist.
The Apex Legends Raise Hell event is scheduled to conclude on November 4, 2025.
Here is a list of all the legendary character skins that are available in the new Apex Legends Raise Hell event:
- Hellbound Octane Skin
- Cold Whisper Ash Skin
- Demonologist Horizon Skin
- Hellrider Fuse Skin
- Pestilence Caustic Skin
- Lingering Lich Revenant Skin
Also read: Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more
The milestone event also came with some weapon skins in similar themes:
- Catacomb Hemlok Legendary Skin
- Brimstone CAR SMG Legendary Skin
- Doomsday Peacekeeper Legendary Skin
- Hellscout G7 Scout Legendary Skin
- Last Gasp Kraber Legendary Skin
- Heart Freezer Rampage Legendary Skin
The event also contains other cosmetics like banners, sprays, weapon charms, and more of different rarities as well.
The main attraction of the entire Raise Hell event is the Mad Maggie Apex Warrior Prestige skin. At the time of writing this article, you can get this item only from the event and by completing the whole event. However, similar to all Mythical-tier items, the Maggie Prestige will also be moved to the Store section once the event ends.
Reward Shop
The new event, similar to previous ones, will open up a Reward Shop that fans can use to collect some free event cosmetics, including a free Event Pack. You will need to complete different challenges and collect points called Pumpkins. These points can be exchanged in the game for items and even some Battle Pass stars.
Read more: Apex Legends will reportedly feature a Star Wars collab
You will be able to earn a maximum of 2050 Pumpkins by completing daily challenges. This Reward Shop will also be refreshed once to provide the community with more free items and a second Event Pack. You will also be able to receive a special Event Badge by completing all the challenges and reaching the highest Pumpkin points.
Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends blog for more information and future patch notes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- Apex Legends disables Accolades indefinitely
- Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best Legends to use for ranked after the update
- Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best Legends for Wildcard
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.