Apex Legends will reportedly feature a Star Wars collab

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 30, 2025 05:28 GMT
Apex Legends Star Wars collab
Apex Legends x Star Wars collaboration (Image via EA)

Leaks from popular dataminer @HYPERMYSTx on X suggest that Apex Legends will soon feature a Star Wars collaboration in the game. As per leaks, we expect to see a unique event being prepped for this collaboration featuring a host of goodies, including lightsabers and Legend cosmetics.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the leaked Apex Legends Star Wars collaboration. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks and the writer's own opinions.

Everything we know about the leaked Apex Legends Star Wars collab

As per the leaks from @HYPERMYSTx, the upcoming Apex x Star Wars collaboration will reportedly be featured in 2026. Similar to the previously released Post Malone collaboration event, the leaker has reported that players can expect this crossover to feature a plethora of Iconic collectible items. Naturally, we expect the eight most popular characters from the franchise to pop up as cosmetics, and considering the fact that they might be 'Iconic' rarity, they will potentially be priced around 2,150 Apex Coins.

The leaker has also stated that the collaboration event will feature a Lightsaber universal Heirloom. Suppose the developers follow their Collection and Milestone event formats. In that case, players will be able to unlock this Heirloom by completing the entire Collection/Milestone event set by purchasing all the cosmetics.

Alternatively, players can wait for the event to conclude and then spend 150 Heirloom Shards in the Mythic Store in order to get their hands on the Lightsaber Universal Heirloom in Apex Legends.

Check out: All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

That's everything that you need to know about the reported Apex Legends x Star Wars collaboration.

For more related news and guides, check out:

