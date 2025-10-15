Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween recently went live alongside the Raise Hell event on October 14, 2025. It is the third makeover coming to the game’s permanent game mode, and it arrived with a fresh look. This new event is also special since it introduced Mad Maggie’s Apex Warrior Prestige Skin for the entire player base. Fortunately, the event items can be purchased or crafted separately, excluding the Mythical-tier Maggie skin.This article will highlight everything new in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween for the Raise Hell event.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween details exploredApex Legends Wildcard Halloween is a limited-time mode for the Wildcard playlist, similar to previous iterations, which features the Grand Slam Bat artifact and the Mythical Flatline cosmetic. The Raise Hell event started on October 14, 2025, and is slated to conclude on November 4, 2025.The new game mode features two different paths with unique abilities:Reaper: Increased movement speed, faster reloads, and critical hits.Demon: Infinite ammo, exploding enemies on knock, and health recovery.Also read: Apex Legends will reportedly feature a Star Wars collabFans can access the Replicators on the map to enjoy a bunch of new Wildcards that can be crafted throughout the match. This is a great way to keep the game mode fresh and avoid creating stale metas, be it for Legend picks or Weapon loadouts. Here is a quick overview of all the new Wildcards for each path:ReaperMonstrous Strength: Increased damage output.High Velocity: Faster movement speed.Go-Go Ammo: Infinite ammo for weapons.Down Bad: Enemies explode when knocked.Status Report: Enemy locations revealed when knocked down.Drain Gain: Deal damage to enemies to recover health.Smoke Out: Smoke is dropped on knock. The smoke can recover shields and health for the whole team and self.DemonDrone Support: Next ring location is shown on round start.Speedy Charge: Tactical and Ultimate abilities charge speed increased.Fast Draw: Reloading weapons and using shield cells is faster.Crackerjack: Reload weapon when enemy gets knocked.Wall Runner: Enables player to wall run for short durations.Chain Reaction: Damage is chained to enemies within an affected area.Critical Roll: Reload weapon to gain guaranteed crits for a short periodRead more: Best Legends to use for ranked after the update for Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2Apart from these power-ups, there are some other special items being added to the King’s Canyon map. The whole game mode will be featured in a Night-time setting alongside jumpscares in Loot Bins, Nessie balloons with launchers, and some altered sound effects.The fan favorite Rev Shell grenades are also available in this limited-time game mode. You can simply pick them up to store in your inventory. Launch them near enemies for the Rev Shells to automatically lock onto enemies and chase enemies. The grenades can deal a lot of damage when exploding on enemies. However, they can also be shot down before they reach the target.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2: 5 best Legends for WildcardApex Legends disables Accolades indefinitelyApex Legends Anti-Cheat update: Teaming, Aimbots, Anti-Recoil, and more