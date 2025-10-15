  • home icon
  • Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 10:28 GMT
Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween limited-time mode (Image via EA)
Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween limited-time mode (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween recently went live alongside the Raise Hell event on October 14, 2025. It is the third makeover coming to the game’s permanent game mode, and it arrived with a fresh look. This new event is also special since it introduced Mad Maggie’s Apex Warrior Prestige Skin for the entire player base. Fortunately, the event items can be purchased or crafted separately, excluding the Mythical-tier Maggie skin.

This article will highlight everything new in Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween for the Raise Hell event.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween details explored

Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween is a limited-time mode for the Wildcard playlist, similar to previous iterations, which features the Grand Slam Bat artifact and the Mythical Flatline cosmetic. The Raise Hell event started on October 14, 2025, and is slated to conclude on November 4, 2025.

The new game mode features two different paths with unique abilities:

  • Reaper: Increased movement speed, faster reloads, and critical hits.
  • Demon: Infinite ammo, exploding enemies on knock, and health recovery.
Fans can access the Replicators on the map to enjoy a bunch of new Wildcards that can be crafted throughout the match. This is a great way to keep the game mode fresh and avoid creating stale metas, be it for Legend picks or Weapon loadouts. Here is a quick overview of all the new Wildcards for each path:

Reaper

  • Monstrous Strength: Increased damage output.
  • High Velocity: Faster movement speed.
  • Go-Go Ammo: Infinite ammo for weapons.
  • Down Bad: Enemies explode when knocked.
  • Status Report: Enemy locations revealed when knocked down.
  • Drain Gain: Deal damage to enemies to recover health.
  • Smoke Out: Smoke is dropped on knock. The smoke can recover shields and health for the whole team and self.

Demon

  • Drone Support: Next ring location is shown on round start.
  • Speedy Charge: Tactical and Ultimate abilities charge speed increased.
  • Fast Draw: Reloading weapons and using shield cells is faster.
  • Crackerjack: Reload weapon when enemy gets knocked.
  • Wall Runner: Enables player to wall run for short durations.
  • Chain Reaction: Damage is chained to enemies within an affected area.
  • Critical Roll: Reload weapon to gain guaranteed crits for a short period
Apart from these power-ups, there are some other special items being added to the King’s Canyon map. The whole game mode will be featured in a Night-time setting alongside jumpscares in Loot Bins, Nessie balloons with launchers, and some altered sound effects.

The fan favorite Rev Shell grenades are also available in this limited-time game mode. You can simply pick them up to store in your inventory. Launch them near enemies for the Rev Shells to automatically lock onto enemies and chase enemies. The grenades can deal a lot of damage when exploding on enemies. However, they can also be shot down before they reach the target.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
