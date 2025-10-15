Rocket League x Scooby Doo Halloween event: All quests and items

Rocket League has officially announced a brand-new collaboration with Scooby-Doo for this year’s Haunted Hallows 2025 event. As always, the event brings numerous quests and free rewards that are inspired by the show. Not only this, but there's also a new LTM, and The Mystery Machine is officially in the game as well. Many players might be wondering what items they can unlock for free.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League Halloween event this year.

Everything you need to know about Rocket League x Scooby-Doo Haunted Hallows 2025 event

It’s important to note that The Mystery Machine van is not part of the free rewards for this Halloween event. It is only available to purchase from the in-game item shop separately.

All Halloween quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here are all the Rocket League Haunted Hallows quests and the Scooby-Doo themed rewards you can unlock by completing them:

Quest Reward Hit the ball 56 times in Online Matches Meddling Kid Player Title Play 4 Online Matches of 4v4 Scooby-Doo Antenna Get 15 Shots on Goal in Online Matches Zoinks! Player Title Get 7 Assists in Online Matches Scooby Sub Antenna Get a Goal and a Win in 5 Online Matches Scooby-Doo Player Banner Get 15 Saves or Epic Saves in Online Matches Scooby Snacks Rocket Boost Score 41 Goals in Online Matches Scooby Snacks Topper Score at least 250 points in 5 Online Matches of Up to No Good LTM Scooby Speed Octane Decal Win 10 Online Matches 1 Level Skip (repeatable) Earn 25,000 XP in Online Matches Golden Pumpkin Drop Get 15 Assists or Centers in Online Matches Golden Pumpkin Drop Get 4000 total points in Online Matches Golden Pumpkin Drop Gain 4 XP Levels Golden Pumpkin Drop Win by 2 or more Goals in an Online Match Golden Pumpkin Drop

Rocket League x Scooby-Doo Bundle

As mentioned before, The Mystery Machine is only available for purchase through the in-game Item Shop, and it comes as a full bundle priced at 2,000 Credits.

The Mystery Machine Bundle and other items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here are all items included in The Mystery Machine Bundle:

The Mystery Machine Car Body

The Mystery Machine Sponsored by Scooby Snacks Decal

The Mystery Machine Haunting Decal

Mystery Machine Treads Wheels

Apart from the bundle, there are also a few standalone Scooby-Doo themed items that can be purchased seperately:

Ruh-Roh! Goal Explosion : 800 Credits

: 800 Credits Mystery Groove Rocket Boost : 400 Credits

: 400 Credits Mystery Groove Trail: 300 Credits

That’s everything you need to know about the Haunted Hallows 2025 event in Season 20. Keep in mind that the items in the quests are exclusive to the event and will most likely never return. The last day to complete all the Halloween quests is November 1, 2025.

