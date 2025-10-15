  • home icon
Rocket League x Scooby Doo Halloween event: All quests and items

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 15, 2025 08:54 GMT
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2025 is live (Image via Psyonix)
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2025 is live (Image via Psyonix)

Rocket League has officially announced a brand-new collaboration with Scooby-Doo for this year’s Haunted Hallows 2025 event. As always, the event brings numerous quests and free rewards that are inspired by the show. Not only this, but there's also a new LTM, and The Mystery Machine is officially in the game as well. Many players might be wondering what items they can unlock for free.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League Halloween event this year.

Everything you need to know about Rocket League x Scooby-Doo Haunted Hallows 2025 event

It’s important to note that The Mystery Machine van is not part of the free rewards for this Halloween event. It is only available to purchase from the in-game item shop separately.

All Halloween quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)
All Halloween quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here are all the Rocket League Haunted Hallows quests and the Scooby-Doo themed rewards you can unlock by completing them:

QuestReward
Hit the ball 56 times in Online MatchesMeddling Kid Player Title
Play 4 Online Matches of 4v4Scooby-Doo Antenna
Get 15 Shots on Goal in Online MatchesZoinks! Player Title
Get 7 Assists in Online MatchesScooby Sub Antenna
Get a Goal and a Win in 5 Online MatchesScooby-Doo Player Banner
Get 15 Saves or Epic Saves in Online MatchesScooby Snacks Rocket Boost
Score 41 Goals in Online MatchesScooby Snacks Topper
Score at least 250 points in 5 Online Matches of Up to No Good LTMScooby Speed Octane Decal
Win 10 Online Matches1 Level Skip (repeatable)
Earn 25,000 XP in Online Matches Golden Pumpkin Drop
Get 15 Assists or Centers in Online Matches Golden Pumpkin Drop
Get 4000 total points in Online Matches Golden Pumpkin Drop
Gain 4 XP Levels Golden Pumpkin Drop
Win by 2 or more Goals in an Online Match Golden Pumpkin Drop
Rocket League x Scooby-Doo Bundle

As mentioned before, The Mystery Machine is only available for purchase through the in-game Item Shop, and it comes as a full bundle priced at 2,000 Credits.

The Mystery Machine Bundle and other items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)
The Mystery Machine Bundle and other items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Here are all items included in The Mystery Machine Bundle:

  • The Mystery Machine Car Body
  • The Mystery Machine Sponsored by Scooby Snacks Decal
  • The Mystery Machine Haunting Decal
  • Mystery Machine Treads Wheels

Apart from the bundle, there are also a few standalone Scooby-Doo themed items that can be purchased seperately:

  • Ruh-Roh! Goal Explosion: 800 Credits
  • Mystery Groove Rocket Boost: 400 Credits
  • Mystery Groove Trail: 300 Credits

That’s everything you need to know about the Haunted Hallows 2025 event in Season 20. Keep in mind that the items in the quests are exclusive to the event and will most likely never return. The last day to complete all the Halloween quests is November 1, 2025.

