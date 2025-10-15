Rocket League x Scooby Doo Halloween event: All quests and items

Rocket League has officially announced a brand-new collaboration with Scooby-Doo for this year’s Haunted Hallows 2025 event. As always, the event brings numerous quests and free rewards that are inspired by the show. Not only this, but there's also a new LTM, and The Mystery Machine is officially in the game as well. Many players might be wondering what items they can unlock for free.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League Halloween event this year.
Everything you need to know about Rocket League x Scooby-Doo Haunted Hallows 2025 event
It’s important to note that The Mystery Machine van is not part of the free rewards for this Halloween event. It is only available to purchase from the in-game item shop separately.
Here are all the Rocket League Haunted Hallows quests and the Scooby-Doo themed rewards you can unlock by completing them:
Rocket League x Scooby-Doo Bundle
As mentioned before, The Mystery Machine is only available for purchase through the in-game Item Shop, and it comes as a full bundle priced at 2,000 Credits.
Here are all items included in The Mystery Machine Bundle:
- The Mystery Machine Car Body
- The Mystery Machine Sponsored by Scooby Snacks Decal
- The Mystery Machine Haunting Decal
- Mystery Machine Treads Wheels
Apart from the bundle, there are also a few standalone Scooby-Doo themed items that can be purchased seperately:
- Ruh-Roh! Goal Explosion: 800 Credits
- Mystery Groove Rocket Boost: 400 Credits
- Mystery Groove Trail: 300 Credits
That’s everything you need to know about the Haunted Hallows 2025 event in Season 20. Keep in mind that the items in the quests are exclusive to the event and will most likely never return. The last day to complete all the Halloween quests is November 1, 2025.
