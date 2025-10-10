Rocket League x Doja Cat: All items and how to get

The Rocket League x Doja Cat collaboration has officially arrived alongside the Fortnitemares 2025 event. Besides multiple Doja Cat-themed items, this crossover puts the fan-favorite Lamborghini Huracan STO back in the spotlight. Unfortunately, this is one of those events that doesn't feature any free rewards or quests.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Doja Cat collaboration.
Everything you need to know about the Rocket League x Doja Cat collaboration
As of October 10, 2025, all Doja Cat crossover items are available in the Rocket League Item Shop. They are not on the main page but on a separate tab called "Lamborghini + Doja Cat" in the top menu.
This collaboration revolves entirely around the Lamborghini Huracan STO, featuring multiple themed items that can only be used on this particular vehicle.
Here are all the items that players can purchase from the Item Shop:
Lamborghini + Doja Cat Bundle
The Lamborghini + Doja Cat Bundle is priced at 3,500 Credits, making it one of the most expensive collaboration bundles in the game. If you have no Credits, you can spend around $30 in real money to get this bundle. Here’s everything included in it:
- Lamborghini Huracan STO Car Body
- Lamborghini Huracan STO Wheels
- Lamborghini Huracan STO Decal
- Throne of Thorns Decal
- Doja Drive Decal
Other items
There are also a few standalone items that are available separately:
- Wheel of Thorns: 400 Credits
- Agora Wheels: 400 Credits
- “Aaahh Men!” Player Anthem: 300 Credits
Just like previous collaborations, such as Sonic the Hedgehog and One-Punch Man, all items from the Rocket League x Doja Cat crossover, except the Player Anthem, are cross-compatible with Fortnite. If you purchase them in Rocket League, they will automatically appear in your Fortnite locker with the same Epic Games account, and vice versa.
The Rocket League x Doja Cat collaboration will remain in the Item Shop until October 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm Eastern Time. Do note that it's not an exclusive release and will most likely return in future item shop rotation.
