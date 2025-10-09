How to get Doja Cat skin in Fortnite

The much-awaited Doja Cat skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 6 Season 4 in the v37.50 update. Epic Games added the iconic singer as part of their overarching collaboration with Fortnitemares. Apart from the outfit, the developers have introduced an array of related cosmetics and items based on her.

The Outfit has its own LEGO styles, making it the perfect choice to explore Brick Life and embark on new adventures while showing off your fandom for the singer behind chart-topping hits like 'Woman' and 'Say So'.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Doja Cat skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Doja Cat skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

The Doja Cat skin in Fortnite is now in the Item Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As of today (October 9, 2025), the Doja Cat in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the Doja Cat tab. It can be purchased via the Doja Cat bundle and is part of the Doja Cat set.

The Doja Cat bundle comprises these fourteen cosmetic items:

Mother of Thorns Doja (Outfit+Selectable styles) + Mother of Thorns Doja (LEGO Style)

Doja Cat (Outfit+Selectable styles) + Doja Cat (LEGO Style)

Doja's Claw Swords (Pickaxe)

Agora Hills (Emote)

Woman (Emote)

Agora Wings (Back Bling)

Scarlet Wings (Back Bling)

Rhinestoned (Wrap)

Fallen Petals (Wrap)

AAAH Men! (Jam Track)

Mother's Mic (Microphone)

Mirrored Mother (Loading Screen)

If you want all items in the Doja Cat bundle, you can either purchase them for a discounted price of 3,200 V-Bucks instead of the regular 7,700 V-Bucks or get them separately.

You can get the Doja Cat skin in Fortnite separately as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Mother of Thorns Doja (Outfit+Selectable styles) + Mother of Thorns Doja (LEGO Style) and Doja Cat (Outfit+Selectable styles) + Doja Cat (LEGO Style) can be obtained for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Agora Wings (Back Bling) and Scarlet Wings (Back Bling) can be obtained for 300 V-Bucks each.

Woman (Emote), Agora Hills (Emote), Rhinestoned (Wrap), Fallen Petals (Wrap), and AAAH Men! (Jam Track) can be obtained for 500 V-Bucks each. Doja's Claw Swords (Pickaxe) and Mother's Mic (Microphone) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each.

Apart from the Doja Cat skin in Fortnite, players can purchase a themed car too (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Apart from the bundle, the Item Shop also features a Lamborghini Huracan STO + Doja Cat bundle for 3,500 V-Bucks. It includes the car body, special decals, and wheels. Additionally, players can purchase two unique Doja Cat-themed wheels for 400 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Doja Cat skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop

The Doja Cat skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until November 3, 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

The Doja Cat skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop till November 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. It must also be noted that the skin and its associated cosmetics will return in a future rotation since they are not exclusive to the season or pass. Meanwhile, you can check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else the developers plan to bring the next day.

