How to play Fortnite on Discord

Epic Games has just released a trial to let gamers play Fortnite on Discord. Earlier this year, the developers had partnered with GeForce to offer a unique way for players to jump into the title from within Discord. Now, gamers can experience the game from within Discord itself.

Here's how you can play Fortnite on Discord.

Guide to play Fortnite on Discord

Follow this guide to play Fortnite on Discord (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Discord/GeForce Now/Epic Games)

Epic Games has partnered with Nvidia and Discord to make gaming more accessible for players. As part of a new feature, players will now be able to try Fortnite in Discord without any additional downloads or need for a game launcher. It will be powered by GeForce NOW's streaming technology, enabling cloud gaming without any downloads.

Here's how you can play Fortnite on Discord:

Head over to the official page and click on the Yellow 'Go to Discord' button Wait for the deep link to open in the Discord app Once the screen has loaded, click on the Yellow Jump in button Wait for your Discord and Epic Games accounts to get linked Once linked, you will now be able to play Fortnite within Discord

It is worth mentioning that this is a trial and offers players up to two 30-minute trial sessions per week, powered by GeForce Now. Players will simply need to have Discord installed to play this demo. Simply sign up or log in to connect the Epic Games account with the application to get started. Additionally, only gamers who do not have Fortnite installed on their PC can access the trial.

Gamers get up to two trials per week as of now (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Discord/GeForce Now/Epic Games)

However, this trial to play Fortnite on Discord is currently available to select countries only. It will be available for the United States, the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Austria, France, Germany, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Mexico, Canada, Saint Pierre, and Miquelon.

The integration also offers players links to download the game or continue playing using a GeForce Now subscription. Since this is an experimental trial, players will be able to access it twice per week during the entire trial period. The trial to play Fortnite on Discord ends on October 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

