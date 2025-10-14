  • home icon
  Rocket League downtime today (October 14, 2025): v2.59 update duration and when will servers be back online?

Rocket League downtime today (October 14, 2025): v2.59 update duration and when will servers be back online?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 18:06 GMT
Exploring Rocket League server status (Image via Psyonix)
Exploring Rocket League server status (Image via Psyonix)

Rocket League is currently scheduled for a new update on October 14, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern Time, as part of the yearly Haunted Hallows Halloween update. This year, the update features Scooby-Doo and has numerous free quests and rewards to unlock. Additionally, there's even a new LTM announced that features an extremely lightweight ball.

As always, this major update arrives with a short downtime. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League Season 20 server status on October 14, 2025.

Rocket League v2.59 update downtime today (October 14, 2025) for all regions

The Rocket League servers will go offline for scheduled maintenance starting October 14, 2025, at 7 PM Eastern Time for the v2.59 update. During this time, players won't be able to use any in-game services such as matchmaking, buying items from the shop, and creating custom lobbies. Similar to previous major updates, the downtime is expected to last around one hour.

Here's when the downtime starts in all major regions:

  • Pacific Time (PT): October 14, 2025, at 4 PM
  • Mountain Time (MT): October 14, 2025, at 5 PM
  • Central Time (CT): October 14, 2025, at 6 PM
  • Eastern Time (ET): October 14, 2025, at 7 PM
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 14, 2025, at 11 PM
  • Central European Time (CET): October 15, 2025, at 1 AM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 15, 2025, at 2 AM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 15, 2025, at 4:30 AM
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 15, 2025, at 7 AM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 15, 2025, at 8 AM
  • Australian Eastern Time (AEST): October 15, 2025, at 9 AM
Do note that the downtime could extend beyond one hour if there are any technical issues. The developers will post real-time updates through @RL_Status on X. Once the downtime ends, the Halloween update will be available on all platforms.

That’s everything you need to know about the Rocket League Season 20 downtime and maintenance schedule for October 14, 2025.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications