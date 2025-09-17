Rocket League Season 20 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Rocket League Season 20 was officially announced during the RLCS World Championship 2025. From exciting collaborations to brand-new game modes, there are a lot of things to explore this time. For those wondering, the developers have confirmed that Rocket League Season 20 will start on September 17, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time.

On that note, here’s a live countdown and start time across all major regions.

Rocket League Season 20: Release date and times for all major regions

Rocket League Season 20 features two collaboration cars in the Battle Pass, instead of one: Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro. Additionally, 4v4 is now part of the competitive playlist, which could be one of the most chaotic playlists in the game. The Rocket Pass progression has also been adjusted to give players more ways to earn XP.

Rocket League Status @RL_Status 🗓️ Full schedule: ​ ⚽️ Season 19 ends tomorrow at 7am PT / 2pm UTC 🏎️ RL v2.56 drops at 8am PT / 3pm UTC 🚀 Season 20 starts at 9am PT / 4pm UTC ​ Good luck with the end of S19, everyone!

The update will arrive at 11 am Eastern Time, with one hour of downtime. Once that ends, Season 20 will go live at 12 pm Eastern Time. Here's the exact time across all major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 17, 2025, at 9 am

September 17, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 17, 2025, at 10 am

September 17, 2025, at 10 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 17, 2025, at 11 am

September 17, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 17, 2025, at 12 pm

September 17, 2025, at 12 pm British Summer Time (BST): September 17, 2025, at 5 pm

September 17, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 17, 2025, at 6 pm

September 17, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 17, 2025, at 7 pm

September 17, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): September 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm

September 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): September 18, 2025, at 12 am

September 18, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 18, 2025, at 1 am

September 18, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 18, 2025, at 2 am

September 18, 2025, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 18, 2025, at 4 am

Do note that downtime may last slightly longer due to unforeseen circumstances, but it will be announced by the Rocket League Status page on X beforehand.

Rocket League Season 20 live release countdown

To make it easier for the readers, here's a live countdown:

