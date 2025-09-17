  • home icon
  Rocket League Season 20 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Sep 17, 2025 07:41 GMT
Rocket League Season 20 begins soon (Image via Psyonix)
Rocket League Season 20 was officially announced during the RLCS World Championship 2025. From exciting collaborations to brand-new game modes, there are a lot of things to explore this time. For those wondering, the developers have confirmed that Rocket League Season 20 will start on September 17, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time.

On that note, here’s a live countdown and start time across all major regions.

Rocket League Season 20: Release date and times for all major regions

Rocket League Season 20 features two collaboration cars in the Battle Pass, instead of one: Pontiac Firebird and Chevrolet Astro. Additionally, 4v4 is now part of the competitive playlist, which could be one of the most chaotic playlists in the game. The Rocket Pass progression has also been adjusted to give players more ways to earn XP.

The update will arrive at 11 am Eastern Time, with one hour of downtime. Once that ends, Season 20 will go live at 12 pm Eastern Time. Here's the exact time across all major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 17, 2025, at 9 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 17, 2025, at 10 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 17, 2025, at 11 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 17, 2025, at 12 pm
  • British Summer Time (BST): September 17, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 17, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 17, 2025, at 7 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 17, 2025, at 9:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 18, 2025, at 12 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): September 18, 2025, at 1 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 18, 2025, at 2 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 18, 2025, at 4 am
Do note that downtime may last slightly longer due to unforeseen circumstances, but it will be announced by the Rocket League Status page on X beforehand.

Rocket League Season 20 live release countdown

To make it easier for the readers, here's a live countdown:

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

