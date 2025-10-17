"A promising garden": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1199 (Saturday, October 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 18, 2025, are now out. The 1199th iteration, like the earlier ones, has a few interesting enigmas. Players can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the challenges if they possess deep knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their several aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1199th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;A promising garden.&quot;Ziggs, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1199th edition (October 18, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 18, 2025, are:Classic: ZiggsQuote: ZyraAbility: Akshan; Bonus: E (Heroic Swing)Emoji: AlistarSplash Art: Swain; Bonus: Dragon Master SwainThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 18, 2025, iteration is Ziggs. The Quote question features Zyra, a champion who is a great choice in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Akshan's E ability, known as &quot;Heroic Swing.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji is tied to Alistar, while the Splash Art has Swain's Dragon Master skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarThe answers to the 2000th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 19, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?