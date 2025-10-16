"This is Major Tom to ground control!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1198 (Friday, October 17, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 17, 2025, are now out. The 1198th iteration, like the earlier ones, has some interesting enigmas. Players can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they boast deep knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their several elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1198th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;This is Major Tom to ground control!&quot;Tristana, Corki, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1198th edition (October 17, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 17, 2025, are:Classic: TristanaQuote: CorkiAbility: Rell; Bonus: Passive (Break the Mold)Emoji: IreliaSplash Art: Lucian; Bonus: Demacia Vice LucianThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 17, 2025, iteration is Tristana. The Quote question has Corki, a champion who is a great choice in the ADC meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle has Rell's Passive ability, known as &quot;Break the Mold.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji shows to Irelia, while the Splash Art includes Lucian's Demacia Vice skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraThe answers to the 1199th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 18, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?