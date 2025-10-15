"Bandle City!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1197 (Thursday, October 16, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 16, 2025, are now out. The 1197th iteration, like the earlier ones, has several interesting enigmas. Players can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the challenges if they have deep knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their various elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1197th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch.&quot;Karma, Rumble, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1197th edition (October 16, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 16, 2025, are:Classic: KarmaQuote: RumbleAbility: Leona; Bonus: E (Zenith Blade)Emoji: WukongSplash Art: Trundle; Bonus: Junkyard TrundleThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 16, 2025, iteration is Karma. The Quote question shows Rumble, a champion who is a great choice in the Toplane meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle has Leona's E ability, known as &quot;Zenith Blade.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji is tied to Wukong, while the Splash Art features Trundle's Junkyard skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraThe answers to the 1198th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 17, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?