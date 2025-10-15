"Metal… meet metal": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1196 (Wednesday, October 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 15, 2025, are now out. The 1196th iteration, like the earlier ones, has various interesting enigmas. Players can efficiently solve the clues tied to the challenges if they have deep knowledge of the League of Legends characters and their several elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1196th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Metal… meet metal.&quot;Yorick, Urgot, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1196th edition (October 15, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 15, 2025, are:Classic: YorickQuote: UrgotAbility: Annie; Bonus: E (Molten Shield)Emoji: SwainSplash Art: Naafiri; Bonus: Default NaafiriThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 15, 2025, edition is Yorick. The Quote question is tied to Urgot, a champion who is a great choice in the Toplane meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle shows Annie's E ability, known as &quot;Molten Shield.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji has Swain, while the Splash Art presents Naafiri's Default skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirThe answers to the 1197th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 16, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?