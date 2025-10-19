Will 2XKO be available on PS5, Xbox, and Switch?

With the release of early access, the question has popped up whether 2XKO will be available on PS5, Xbox, and Switch. The free-to-play 2v2 fighter brings fan-favorite characters from League of Legends, and has received positive feedback because of its engaging gameplay that draws inspiration from games like Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Rising Thunder, and Marvel vs. Capcom.2XKO is currently playable on PC. Riot Games has announced that it has plans to release 2XKO on consoles like Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, but hasn't mentioned a window so far. Moreover, there is no news about a release for the Nintendo Switch.Here's what we know about the game’s availability and supported platforms.Can you play 2XKO on PS5, Xbox, and Switch?As mentioned before, 2XKO is in early access only on PC, which went live on October 9, 2025. So, you cannot play 2XKO on PS5, Xbox, and Switch right now. The official website has all the supported platforms, including consoles like Xbox Series X/S and the PS5. The 2XKO Alpha Lab playtest was available on them, excluding Switch, which could mean that Riot has yet to plan a release for the Nintendo handheld.Players can play 2XKO early access on PC (Image via Riot Games)Riot Games has said this about the future of 2XKO on console:&quot;We haven’t taken our foot off the gas in getting the game to console. Right now the team is focusing on the work that it takes to go from the console betas we shipped in Alpha Labs to a fully featured game.&quot;2XKO will eventually have full cross-progression between PC, PS5, and Xbox. Also read: 2XKO &quot;Keeps Crashing&quot; error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more2XKO Season 0 explained2XKO Season 0 is the first and current season, where the game has transitioned from closed beta to early access. It has introduced the first season pass, which is like a battle pass and features rare cosmetics and other goodies. The game has more content than before, with the item store having new cosmetics and costume bundles.2XKO Season 0 has also introduced new champions, Teemo and Warwick. Moreover, the game will receive a new champion with every new season after the start of Season 1. The early access update has also brought in Combo Trials, which is a type of tutorial game mode. Players can use this to practice combos for every champion and earn Credits for completing trials.Players can also enter the new Ranked mode, which has been improved since the closed beta release. The developers want the competitive matching to be more balanced and fair, and the title will receive more updates during the entirety of Season 0.Also read: ARC Raiders Snitch explainedCheck out these articles:&quot;A promising garden&quot;: League of Legends LoLdle answers 1199 (Saturday, October 18, 2025)Battlefield 6 helicopter guide: How to fly, and tips &amp; tricks explainedAll games coming to Xbox Shocktober event 2025Apex Legends Wildcard Halloween: New Wildcards, unique perks, and more