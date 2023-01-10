Prabhat Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Prabhat Gamer is among the few Free Fire content creators on YouTube who have risen to prominence in recent years. He primarily posts gameplay-related short videos that millions of his subscribers enjoy regularly.

The YouTuber has surpassed a subscriber count of 1.69 million on his primary channel. Additionally, he operates three other channels, Prabhat Bhai (20.9k subscribers), Deadly Prabhat (2.55k subscribers), and Prabhat Vlogs (5.19k subscribers). However, he is not very active on any of the three.

Prabhat Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and other important details

Prabhat Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 641355153. The content creator has attained the following set of numbers in the battle royale title as of 10 January 2023:

BR Career stats

Prabhat Gamer’s BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Prabhat Gamer has featured in 2134 solo games and dominated the opponents 197 times, translating into a win rate of 9.23%. He has precisely 4200 eliminations to his name, securing a K/D ratio of 2.17.

He has also been a part of the 743 duo games in Free Fire MAX and has worked his way to victory 76 times, retaining a win rate of 10.22%. The internet star has finished 1793 opponents, contributing towards a K/D ratio of 2.69.

Finally, Prabhat Gamer has joined 4141 squad matches and notched 961 Booyahs to maintain a win rate of 23.20%. He has recorded 11605 kills under his belt to uphold a K/D ratio of 3.65.

BR Ranked stats

Prabhat Gamer’s BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Prabhat Gamer is yet to engage in any solo games. The YouTuber has competed in four duo matches during the current Free Fire MAX season but has not finished first in any of them. However, during this process, he defeated eight opponents, earning a K/D ratio of 2.

Even in the 100 ranked squad games, Prabhat Gamer has racked up 16 Booyahs, which translates to a win rate of 16%. He has scored 357 frags, which add up to a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Note: Prabhat Gamer’s stats were recorded while writing this article. These figures are subject to change as the YouTuber plays more games in Free Fire MAX.

Guild and rank

Prabhat Gamer's guild details in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Prabhat Gamer heads the Legend guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 1009592519 and has a glory of 803319. In terms of rank, he has scaled Heroic to tier in BR-Ranked Season 31 and CS-Ranked 16.

YouTube channel

The YouTuber essentially started his YouTube stint with the Deadly Prabhat channel in 2020, where he initially posted gameplay videos. However, in early 2022 he launched the Prabhat Gamer channel, and it has now surpassed one million subscribers.

His channel has just under 200 videos, which have gained 112 million views in total. Similarly, his fanbase has grown exponentially over the last month, with the Prabhat Gamer channel exceeding the coveted one million subscriber mark in November 2022. The channel had just over 300k subscribers in September.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has accumulated 180k subscribers and 31.234 million views over the past month.

