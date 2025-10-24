Pragmata, RE Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Onimusha Way of the Sword (Capcom Spotlight): Hands-on impression at Gamescom Asia 2025

Pragmata, Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, and Onimusha Way of the Sword are the four upcoming offerings from Capcom that are slated for a 2026 release. Thanks to Capcom, I had the good fortune to try out the demos for each of them, and I have mostly positive things to say about my experience with each of them.

Gamescom Asia 2025 (together with Thailand Game Shows) had a massive Capcom booth where fans could line up to try out these games. Resident Evil Requiem demo was also available on Nintendo Switch 2 there (I am told for the first time).

My hands-on impressions of Capcom's upcoming titles' demo at Gamescom Asia 2025

Pragmata hands-on Gamescom Asia 2025 demo (Capcom Spotlight)

Pragmata Gamescom Asia 2025 (Image via Capcom)

Arguably the most-anticipated title from Capcom's pipeline, Pragmata has the potential to be one of the most-hyped launches of 2026. During my time with the game at Gamescom Asia 2025, I got to try out the basic tutorial, combat against common enemies, different guns, and a boss fight. The unique premise does hold well in both combat and exploration (at least for the short while I played the game), and the game does look visually beautiful.

One thing I noticed (and I am really glad about) is that once you get a grasp of the game's combat mechanics and how Hugh and Diana can work together, the combat does not feel slow or clunky. You can hack, shoot, dodge, change guns, and repeat the cycle quickly as you get the hang of things.

Pragmata's hacking mechanic (Image via Angshuman Dutta)

I got to try the basic gun (ammo recharges over time), the Shockwave Gun (shotgun), and the Stasis Net (to hold enemies in place for a short duration). The latter two are expendable once all charges are used, meaning you will have to pick them up from the ground when they spawn. The mini hacking game will have you connect dots from point A to point B while also hitting/avoiding certain nodes.

There are also debuffs you can apply. The minigame can also be reset if you missed a node. The main challenge is to do it quickly, as enemies will not wait. You can pick up specific nodes with perishable charges that can be used in hacking. You can also use Diana's Overdrive Protocol to impact multiple enemies once a gauge is filled.

Overall, the gameplay feels fresh, and the unique premise of dual protagonists working together with their powers works organically. The puzzles did not feel overtly difficult, nor did the combat seem unnecessarily punishing. It feels rewarding once you learn the ropes and implement the mechanics to suit your style of play.

Nevertheless, I had a few concerns regarding Pragmata that I am hoping would get allayed in the full game. The challenges need to be more difficult as you move on in the game, with layers of complexity being added to hacking. There needs to be some negative repercussion for messing up a hack. Once you have hacked an enemy, the duration they remain open to damage also needs to be shortened. Otherwise, the unique premise would be eye-catching in the initial phase but would become a mere novelty for the latter parts.

The other thing I hope Capcom has addressed is the chemistry between Hugh and Diana. The contrast in these two characters' ages, species, and perspectives needs to be fleshed out. The story and the dialogue need to be on point for that to happen.

Pragmata coming in 2026 (Image via Angshuman Dutta)

All things said, I am excited to see what Capcom has in store for us with Pragmata, and I have even higher hopes after trying out the demo.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 hands-on Gamescom Asia 2025 demo (Capcom Spotlight)

Being a Monster Hunter fan, it is a no-brainer that Monster Hunter Stories 3 is on my radar for 2026 releases. The Stories section of the franchise differs in gameplay, themes, and visuals from the main franchise. In my chat with Ryozo Tsujimoto and Takahiro Kawano at Gamescom Asia 2025, they discussed how MHS3 will build on its predecessors but also make everything "more epic". And having tried out the demo, I could not agree more.

The demo provides a tutorial on exploration and combat. I switched between Rathalos and Tobi Kadachi as Monsties. The latter is able to climb vertical formations and glide in the air. The former can be used to spit out fire to break rocks, gather resources, and more.

Expect more of an epic feel in MHS3 (Image via Capcom)

While the combat is turn-based, you will need to keep a tab on multiple elements like types of attack, weaknesses, skills, special attacks, and more. The final fight against a Feral Chatacabra was especially fun. The world of Monster Hunter Stories 3 will be quite expansive, in my opinion, and one where MH fans will be able to sink several hours easily.

Even though it is different from how the mainline series does things, Monster Hunter Stories 3 is a Monster Hunter game nevertheless. The monsters are the focus, along with the strategic combat and vibrant exploration. MHS3 is releasing on March 13, 2026, for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.

Resident Evil Requiem hands-on Gamescom Asia 2025 demo (Capcom Spotlight)

In my opinion, Resident Evil Requiem will satisfy the RE fans eagerly waiting to try the title. We have a new terrifying enemy that stalks you almost right out of the gate, and a protagonist who is much weaker and scared compared to previous installments.

Resident Evil Requiem demo (Image via Capcom)

The short demo gives you control of Grace Ashcroft as she frees herself and explores a clinic. There is no combat possibility in this section, with Grace only having a lighter and glass bottles to figure her way through. The stalker foe appears a little later, and you have to make a quick getaway. The patient rooms' white lights seem to stop its chase.

You can hear it lumbering around with the loud thuds (that may seem too loud at times). With no combat elements at hand, I had to avoid it the best as possible and run away when I could. The foe can show up in front of you from the ceiling (likely scripted), and you will have to adjust accordingly. The goal was to explore the place, find certain items, and make my way forward.

The claw (Image via Capcom)

The survival horror elements feel well laid in and the game looks visually delightful. There are a couple of jump scares that I found during the Gamescom Asia 2025 demo, and the environment feels properly poised for horror. One of the most memorable moments from the demo was when Grace discovered an infected doctor in a closet. As she looks at the body, a massive claw appears from outside the screen, grabs a hold of the body, and the camera pans to show the terrifying creature.

The new stalker foe in Resident Evil Requiem (Image via Capcom)

Post that introduction, you will have to make sure you do not make too much sound or get too near it. Use the glass bottle for distraction and quickly sneak your way through. While the game provides you with both third-person and first-person options, the latter fits better for the survival horror title. The former shows Grace stumble and fall, at times, when you are running away from the stalker. You can switch anytime you want.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on February 27, 2026.

Onimusha Way of the Sword hands-on Gamescom Asia 2025 demo (Capcom Spotlight)

And finally, I come to Onimusha Way of the Sword, a revival of the beloved series and the first mainline launch in almost two decades. In the press interview that followed, Akihito Kadowaki and Satoru Nihei discussed how they wanted the title to feel more like a modern action game and how they worked to balance the offerings to the liking of veterans and newcomers.

In the short section I played at the Gamescom Asia 2025 demo, I got a taste of the sword and the gauntlet combat and the exploration. The latter felt mostly linear with the beauty of the game lying in its delightful combat. It is clear that the developers have painstakingly built a fluid combat for all to enjoy (they mentioned they employed professionals to get the swordplay right).

The final fight in the demo (Image via Capcom)

The best part of the demo was when I fought Sasaki Ganryu, with the formidable warrior being the first true test of combat. While the basic gameplay involves attack, dodge, and parry, the visuals, variations, and animations add to it.

