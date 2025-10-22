Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 Cosplayers Spotlight [Sportskeeda Exclusives]

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 saw exciting cosplays that were a fusion of gaming, pop culture, and creativity all under one giant roof. From simple costumes and makeup to elaborate props that possibly took more than just a few hours to prepare - cosplayers stole the spotlight on almost all days of the convention.

We had the opportunity to talk to some of the cosplayers who brought their characters to life, and pick their brains about the creative process. This Sportskeeda exclusive shines light on some of our favorite cosplay moments from Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025.

Gacha-dominated yet diverse cosplay representation at Gamescom Asia 2025

One of the standout trends at the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 was the abundance of gacha-game cosplays. Popular characters from games like Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Star Rail were prevalent throughout. Alongside these, Valorant cosplayers brought their tactical precision along with anime representations like Hatsune Miku, characters from Demon Slayer, Bleach, and others.

Adding a nostalgic and action-packed flair, classics such as Kamen Rider, Power Rangers, and even Star Wars made an appearance. Despite the strong gacha-presence, the overall representation was diverse and vibrant all throughout.

Behind the masks: Stories from the cosplayers in Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025

We talked to some of our favorite cosplays across all days of the event, starring prominent characters across a variety of games and genres:

1) Killjoy (from Valorant)

The Killjoy cosplay captures the bona fide Valorant engineer's essence (Image via Anindit Sinha)

The entire Valorant agent roster attended the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, although no spikes were planted or defused at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. We talked with a Killjoy aficionado, d_blink.k, and asked about her cosplay:

Q: This is the first day of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, and the floor is full of cosplayers - what’s your take on the turnout this year, especially with so many Valorant characters represented?

A: Hello, and welcome to Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025. I am happy to see lots of people this year, and it is bigger because the Thailand Game Show merged with Gamescom Asia. 2025 seems to be a very good year for cosplay, definitely.

Q: Why did you specifically choose to cosplay as Killjoy today?

A: I think I like Killjoy a 'little bit' more than the others. The yellow jacket that Killjoy wears is something that I like very much, and I think that influenced me to cosplay as this character.

Q: Your costume is incredibly accurate. Did you make all of it yourself?

A: I did not make the costume, but I rented it. There are lots of places you can rent costumes and props here, which makes it easier. For today only, the rent was, I think, a little more than 600 ฿ (~ 20 USD), so it was affordable for me.

This Killjoy cosplay from d_blink.k highlights that achieving a highly accurate cosplay look doesn’t always require a hefty investment. Renting quality costumes and props often offers an affordable yet impressive way to bring characters to life, making cosplay more accessible to fans overall.

2) Hornet (from Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong)

Definitely got SHAW'd by Hornet (Image via Anindit Sinha || Team Cherry)

Having been released after years of being a mythical entity, it was impossible for a few Hollow Knight Silksong cosplays not to pop up at Gamescom Asia 2025. Hornet, everyone's beloved Sherma, and even Shakra made their appearances. We got a hold of mr.facesy, who brought Hornet to life, with her trusty needle and all:

Q: What made you cosplay as everyone's favorite bug, Hornet?

A: Hornet is bold, brave, and a very boss-like character. She has a wonderful backstory and is very strong, fighting bosses many times her own size. Hornet is the best bug, and I just had to cosplay the character.

Q: For the hype that the game created, I expected some more Hollow Knight Silksong cosplays. You're one of the only 4-5 Silksong cosplayers I spotted; why do you think the number is less?

A: Hollow Knight Silksong is a great game, the best game even, but it is not very popular in Thailand. The gaming community here is more inclined towards other genres like gacha, so you won't see a lot of characters from these types of games in this event.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their cosplay journey?

A: You have to be dedicated, and that's just about it. Whatever you are trying to do, you must have fun while doing it. If you have fun, you will like it more, and cosplaying will become much better once you start having fun yourself.

The interview ended with a very prominent SHAW, where I was almost slain by our fearless warrior!

3) Mandalorian and Stormtrooper (from Star Wars universe)

The force may not be strong with this one, but this definitely is the way (Image via Anindit Sinha)

Star Wars fans are often described as a cult, and cosplayers q_25126 and his friend brought in the heat with their portrayal of a Stormtrooper and Mandalorian, respectively. Here is what they had to say about their outfits:

Q: Star Wars cosplay at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 seems to be very rare, so what made you guys choose this theme?

A: We are huge Star Wars fans, and we absolutely love the series. But other than a fan and being passionate about cosplay, we are also collectors. Our [Star Wars] costumes are also a way for us to honor the legacy of the saga.

Q: The smooth and white Stormtrooper armor and the chromium plates for the Mandalorian look perfect. How did you achieve such perfect armor for both your costumes?

A: We 3D-printed it ourselves, and it was a lot of work. It took a lot of time to then shape the other parts of our cosplay and bring it to life, including the weapons that we are carrying. The materials are expensive and it took around 30,000 ฿ (~900 USD) for the Stormtrooper and 80,000 ฿ (~2,400 USD) for the Mandalorian costumes. The Baby Yoda is just a plush toy though, and it was necessary for the Mandalorian outfit.

Ad

Q: How do you feel about representing all the Star Wars fans in this convention here?

A: [Holding up a Baby Yoda plush toy] This is the way!

The dedication and craftsmanship truly amazed us, showing not just their costumes but also a heartfelt tribute to the Star Wars fans and the franchise as a whole. To top that, the Stormtrooper was also equipped with the Z6 Riot Control Baton, clearly signifying the preference towards the First Order.

4) Malenia, Blade of Miqella (from Elden Ring)

Malenia, in all her glory and might (Image via Anindit Sinha || FromSoftware,

Elden Ring cosplayers were a rare sight at Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, with only a few fans stepping into the roles of iconic characters like Ranni the Witch and Radagon. We found one standout cosplayer embodying Malenia, Blade of Miquella, whose portrayal earned a spotlight in this exclusive:

Q: I can see that you are dressed as Malenia from Elden Ring, and what made you choose her specifically for this convention?

A: Malenia is a very strong character, and she is also a very beautiful character. Despite being associated with the element of rot, she is an extremely powerful character and I relate to her a lot, so I chose to cosplay as Malenia today.

Q: Did you make your own cosplay, including the armor sections as well?

A: My friend who is here with me made the cosplay for me. He cut the clothes, bent the metal pieces, and did all of that on his own. The raw materials for the costume were bought and it cost around 2000 ฿ (~60 USD).

Q: Malenia is not the easiest cosplay since you have to wear a helmet and part of an armor at all times, how are you managing it?

A: I have to wear the helmet at all times and it is a little bit difficult. But the costume is not very uncomfortable, and also I my friend is helping me navigate. I will change into normal clothes after the event is over and then we will carry the materials for our cosplay back.

Malenia’s cosplayer captured both the strength and beauty of the iconic Elden Ring character, with thorough dedication from her friend (and costume designer.) Despite the challenges of wearing armor and a helmet throughout the event, her passion and teamwork made the portrayal perfect, something Malenia herself would approve of.

5) Miss Fortune (from League of Legends)

Miss Fortune's cosplay had the perfect guns and hat to go with (Image via Anindit Sinha)

League of Legends cosplayers were somewhat visible across all days of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025. However, the final day saw an additional influx, with cosplayers taking on the mantle of all the hotshots, like Ashe, Ahri, Lee Sin, Azir, and many others.

We spotted one particularly dashing Miss Fortune, cosplayed by Jeen Supakorn, and put her in the spotlight as well:

Q: What inspired you to bring Miss Fortune from League of Legends to life through cosplay today?

A: I really like Miss Fortune's style, with the red hair and green eyes. And she's also one of the more popular ones, but the main reason is that I like her style very much, it resembles me a lot.

Q: League of Legends characters have very complex designs, and you seem to have nailed it with your cosplay. Did you make them yourself?

A: I got these costumes from my sister, who is also interested in cosplay. She did not make them, but purchased them from somewhere. The guns and hat for my Miss Fortune cosplay were made by a local Thai prop maker, and they did a really good job with the detailing.

Q: How much did it cost you overall?

A: I think around 3000 ฿ - 4000 ฿ (~90 USD to 120 USD) for the entire thing, including the props and makeup.

Q: In a more general sense, what is one thing that you do not like or enjoy as a cosplayer?

A: I am an introverted person in general, so when you go to cosplay conventions and so many people come to talk to you at the same time, it becomes overwhelming. Sometimes I just like to cosplay at home and post the pictures for those. It's a weird feeling because I also feel happy that so many people like my cosplay at these events.

Also in the costumes, it sometimes becomes very uncomfortable, especially with wigs and when you have more props like hats, like this Miss Fortune outfit here. So at the end of the day, it gets really exhausting, and it drains my energy completely.

Miss Fortune's cosplay stood out owing to the minimalistic yet accurate depiction, supported by local craftsmanship and some sisterly support! Despite the challenges of social interaction and costume discomfort, the passion remains clear and Jeen Supakorn definitely portrayed the pirate-ruler of LoL's Bilgewater.

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 is yet another convention that shows cosplay is much more than just elaborate costumes - it is a passionate display of creativity and dedication. And moreover, you do not always need to put a massive dent in your pockets to shine bright.

While intricate 3D-printing and modeling can be expensive, affordable rentals can also liven up a character perfectly. As the event concluded, it became clearer that cosplay is not just about talent and art, but also about the joy of bringing a character to life.

