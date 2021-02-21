Prestige Boxes in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. Since its release over three years ago, there has been a gradual influx in the title’s player base with periodic updates and new features.

It offers a wide range of cosmetic items like bundles, skins of various things like gloo walls, backpacks, and more. Even though these decorative items do not influence the users’ gameplay, they have become quite a big draw over the years.

The developers regularly add numerous outfits, and recently, they added the Elite bundles, which are available in the Prestige Box A. This article provides details about the new outfit and the Prestige box in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Prestige Box in Free Fire

Prestige Box A is one of the crates that players can purchase from the in-game store for 25 diamonds. The two bundles - The Operation Elite Bundle and Contingency Elite Bundle - are the mythical items available in this crate.

The Prestige Box

List of rewards that obtainable from the Prestige Box:

The Operation Elite Bundle

The Contingency Elite Bundle

10x Prestige Token A

5x Prestige Token A

3x Prestige Token A

2x Prestige Token A

1x Prestige Token A

Advertisement

The chances of dropping mythic items are 1%, while that of the common items is 99%. Players can also redeem the bundles and numerous other rewards by collecting the required number of Prestige Token A.

The Prestige Token exchange

Here is the list of rewards that can be redeemed using the Prestige Token A:

The Operation Elite Bundle – 60 Prestige Token A

– 60 Prestige Token A The Contingency Elite Bundle – 60 Prestige Token A

– 60 Prestige Token A Name change card – 20 Prestige Token A

– 20 Prestige Token A Cube fragment – 5 Prestige Token A

– 5 Prestige Token A Diamond Royale Voucher – 4 Prestige Token A

– 4 Prestige Token A Weapon Royale Voucher – 4 Prestige Token A

– 4 Prestige Token A Bonfire – 1 Prestige Token A

Also read: How to obtain new Cobra Guardian backpack skin for free in Free Fire

How to purchase a Prestige Box in Free Fire

Users can follow these steps:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and click the Store icon on the lobby screen’s left side.

Advertisement

Click the Store icon

Step 2: The in-game store will open, and they can press the ‘Crates’ tab.

Click the Crates tab

Step 3: Users can select the Prestige Box and press the Purchase option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?