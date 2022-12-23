Prime Gaming December free games giveaway - Release date, all titles, and more

Prime Gaming is bringing plenty of content in the last month of the year to commemorate the festive period. To ensure all members have a good time, additional free games will be provided to all who have subscribed. Amazon Prime has already handed out important details, allowing players to be aware of what's to come.

Amazon's gaming service offers plenty of freebies every month to all its subscribers, and new regions like India have also gained access to it. This will be perfect news for those who were earlier restricted from enjoying all the offerings. While such users might yet see many offers, the Christmas period could land them some amazing bonuses.

Let's take a look at all the games that will be handed out for free on the occasion of the Prime Gaming holiday giveaway. Amazon has also informed the relevant period, which will be important for the subscribers. Since these offers are time-limited, any delay could mean players missing out on some great games that are entitled to them with their membership.

Prime Gaming holiday offerings include games like Dishonored 2 and classics like King of Fighters

Earlier on December 12, Prime Gaming announced their Christmas and New Year plans and all the scheduled giveaways. Thanks to the offerings, members will be able to profit across both PC and mobile titles, which, however, have different dates for the giveaways. So, subscribers need to be aware of the correct dates.

The games for PC will be given away between December 27 and January 3. All those who will have an active membership during the said period will be eligible to avail these titles at no extra cost. Here's the complete list of all the offerings that will be handed out:

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

There are some fantastic titles that Prime Gaming will be offering to all its members and active subscribers. Dishonored 2 is developed by Arkane Studios, who has since gone on to create titles like Deathloop. The three Metal Slug games are all classics of their genre, and so is The King of Fighters 2003.

It's a healthy mix for those who are lovers of arcade games and content from the past. Subscribers should remember to add the titles to their library and download the selected ones from Amazon Games.

There's more for those who engage in mobile gaming. Starting on December 27, they can find bonus content for Bloons TD and BTS Island: In The Seom. The former's players can redeem the Pat Futsy Hero bundle, which contains some amazing content. As for BTS Island: In The Seom players, plenty of useful in-game resources will help them speed up their progress.

Aside from the bonus games, all Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to enjoy the monthly offerings that include DLC content for several games like Valorant, Warzone 2, and more. Additionally, eight titles are available for free at the moment, including the likes of Banners of Ruin.

