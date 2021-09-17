Primordial Jade Cutter in Genshin Impact: Weapon stats, and Kokomi banner leaks

Some Genshin Impact leaks have recently surfaced on the Internet, showing off the Primordial Jade Cutter's stats and Kokomi's banner.

Primordial Jade Cutter is an old 5-star sword that is only available in wishes. It will accompany Kokomi's personal weapon, Everlasting Moonglow, in the upcoming weapon banner. Everlasting Moonglow is a 5-star Catalyst, which is fitting as Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user.

Recent leaks also reveal who the 4-star characters are in Kokomi's banner. Both Kokomi's banner and the new weapon banners will take place on 21 September 2021. They're scheduled to end on 12 October 2021. They will replace the current banners that feature the Raiden Shogun and her signature weapon.

Genshin Impact leaks: Primordial Jade Cutter weapon stats and Kokomi's banner

The Epitome Invocation banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new weapon banner will feature Everlasting Moonglow and Primordial Jade Cutter. Everlasting Moonglow is a brand new 5-star Catalyst weapon whose secondary stat is HP, and it will boost the user's Healing Bonus by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%.

Everlasting Moonglow also increases the user's Normal Attack DMG by 1/1.5/2/2.5/3% of their Max HP. Regardless of the refinement level, this Catalyst will also make Normal Attacks that hit foes give the user 0.6 energy for 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst. This effect only occurs once every 0.1 seconds.

The healing bonus and other effects synergize with Kokomi's base kit. Although the Primordial Jade Cutter isn't a signature weapon, its abilities and stats make it one of the more popular swords in Genshin Impact.

Primordial Jade Cutter

A look at the Primordial Jade Cutter (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Primordial Jade Cutter is a 5-star sword whose secondary stat is CRIT Rate. It increases the user's HP by 20/25/30/35/40%. It also bestows the user an ATK bonus based on 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4% of their Max HP.

This sword's CRIT Rate goes up to 44.1% by itself. Its base ATK goes up to 542, as well. This ATK stat does not include the 1.2~2.4% bonus based on Max HP. It has the highest CRIT Rate for a secondary stat out of any weapon in Genshin Impact.

The weapon was previously available back in February of this year. It's now available alongside the Everlasting Moonglow. Genshin Impact players can acquire it between 21 September 2021 and 12 October 2021.

Kokomi's banner

The Drifting Luminescence banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

New Genshin Impact leaks finally reveal who the 4-star characters are in the Drifting Luminescence banner. It's already been known for a while that Kokomi is the 5-star character. Now, Genshin Impact players can learn that Xingqiu, Rosaria, and Beidou will accompany her on this banner.

Kokomi's banner will start on 21 September 2021, at 6:00 pm UTC+8. It will last until 12 October 2021, ending at 2:59 pm UTC+8. This banner will run alongside the Epitome Invocation banner shown earlier in this article.

Hence, Genshin Impact players can either roll for Kokomi or for one of the two 5-star weapons.

