Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chests: All locations, how to open, and more

This article will guide you in finding the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chests. These crates contain various treasures and resources, from powerups to crafting materials for upgrading your weapons and armor. You can find these chests by looking for the map's black mark indicating their position. Unlocking these Mystery Chests requires solving puzzles.

While some Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest riddles are rather simple, others can be quite difficult. There are nine puzzles, and this article will guide you through all of them by providing solutions for each.

All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chests location, puzzle solutions, and rewards

Each Mystery Chest will require you to solve various puzzles to obtain the rewards (Image via Ubisoft)

The nine Mystery Chests give you various rewards ranging from Amulets to crafting materials. Finding them also completes one of the side quest chains in the game.

Here are all the Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest locations and their puzzle solutions:

1) Chest #1

The first chest (Image via Ubisoft || xGarbett on Youtube)

Location: Lower City

Lower City Reward: Zurvan's Voice Amulet

Zurvan's Voice Amulet How to unlock: You need the Bow of Menolias to open this chest. Fire an arrow in the same direction as the two archer statues. You will be able to unlock the first chest.

2) Chest #2

You can find the second chest over here (Image via Ubisoft || Gaming with Abyss on YouTube)

Location: Sacred Archives

Sacred Archives Reward: Soma Tree Petal

Soma Tree Petal How to unlock: Sit on the empty spot before the mural. You will unlock the second Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest.

3) Chest #3

You need to touch both faces simultaneously to obtain this chest (Image via Ubisoft || PS5Trophies on YouTube)

Location: The Depths

The Depths Reward: Shockwave Amulet

Shockwave Amulet How to unlock: You will need the Shadow of Simurgh ability to unlock this Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest. Place one shadow on one of the two stone faces and airdash to the second one. You will unlock the chest if done correctly.

4) Chest #4

The fourth chest (Image via Ubisoft || xGarbett on Youtube)

Location: Soma Tree

Soma Tree Reward: Azure Damascus Ingot

Azure Damascus Ingot How to unlock: You need the Dimensional Claw ability, which you can obtain after defeating the Forest Queen boss. Remove the green male statue first and place it on the ground. Second, remove the red-painted one from the right pillar and place it on the left pillar where the green male statue was. Third, move the small female statue to the red one's location and the green male statue to the center. Finally, rotate the statues so that the green male and female face each other with the male statue's back turned to the red one, as shown above.

5) Chest #5

The fifth chest (Image via Ubisoft || xGarbett on Youtube)

Location: Sunken Harbor

Sunken Harbor Reward: Ard's Fortune Amulet

Ard's Fortune Amulet How to unlock: This Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest is simple enough. When you come across the Notes and Crosses structure in the Sunken Harbor, aim your Chakram at the top-left circular mark and hit it. You will find a mimic chest that you must defeat to obtain the rewards.

6) Chest #6

Illuminate the following pieces (Image via Ubisoft || xGarbett on YouTube)

Location: Temple of Knowledge

Temple of Knowledge Reward: Amulet Holder

Amulet Holder How to unlock: Light up the following squares. Be careful, as crossing each square triggers a trap that might crush you.

7) Chest #7

Release the enemy over here (Image via Ubisoft || PS5Trophies on Youtube)

Location: Pit of Eternal Sands

Pit of Eternal Sands Reward: Soma Tree Petal

Soma Tree Petal How to unlock: Break the barrier below the teleport point to unlock a pathway. Head back to the Upper City and grab one of the attacking statues using your Dimensional Claw ability. Return to the Pit of Eternal Sands and drop the living statue inside the trap at the end of your previously unlocked path.

8) Chest #8

Shoot down all the grass patches (Image via Ubisoft || PS5Trophies on Youtube)

Location: Hyrcanian Forest

Hyrcanian Forest Reward: Soma Tree Petal

Soma Tree Petal How to unlock: Getting this Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest is simple. Head to the Hyrcanian Forest and shoot down the Red Grass. There are Four patches, and once you clear them all, you will receive the Mystery Chest.

You can find the last chest in the Tower of Sillence (Image via Ubisoft || PS5Trophies on YouTube)

Location: Tower of Silence

Tower of Silence Reward: Soma Tree Petal

Soma Tree Petal How to unlock: This Mystery Chest involves a perspective puzzle that requires standing in a specific location to reassemble the fragmented structure. Once you're in the right position, fire your Chakram at the opening in the center of the structure to uncover the hidden treasure.

Once you've finished collecting all the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest, head back to The Architect in the Upper City and complete his side quest.

For more related content, follow Sportskeeda.