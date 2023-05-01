Genshin Impact fans can now play Part II of Project Connectivity, a puzzle-type mini-game at the Akademiya Extravaganza event. Similar to the first part, Construction and Test are two modes. Fans must create a path by placing the given materials to reach all the checkpoints while consuming the least amount of Construction Points possible and also check whether the route is viable.

The rewards will be awarded depending on the Construction Points used, and the primary goal is to complete the challenge with less than 800 points. This Genshin Impact article will showcase where to place all the materials in the domain and reach all four checkpoints easily.

Genshin Impact guide to complete Part II puzzle of the Project Connectivity mini-game

Project Connectivity: Part II (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Part II challenge of the Project Connectivity mini-game is similar to its first part, but there are four checkpoints now. You must place the given materials to create a path that connects all the checkpoints. Once again, you will not be able to use any of your character's skills or switch characters in Test Mode, but you will still be able to use jump and glide actions.

Project Connectivity Part II Puzzle Solution (Image via Genshin Impact)

Place the materials as shown in the image above. You can also use the Verticle and Horizontal movement options on the right side of the screen to adjust the distance and height of the objects. One can see that following this solution in the above image will only consume 255 Construction Points, which will clear all the objectives.

First, place the "Home" material right before your location. You can also use other materials from the options as a platform since the goal is to reach the first checkpoint. Then, place the biggest "Boulder" between Checkpoints #1 and #2 and another big "Boulder" between Checkpoints #2 and #3. That should be all for the Construction Mode, and you can now begin the Test Mode.

To complete the challenge, follow the directions in the image above and reach all the checkpoints.

Project Connectivity Part I rewards

Project Connectivity Part II challenge rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

You must complete all three objectives to obtain all the rewards for the Part II Project Connectivity challenge.

Construction Points consumed did not exceed 1600

Primogems x40

Mora x30,000

Gala Excitement x50

Guide to Ingenuity x4

Construction Points consumed did not exceed 1200

Mora x30,000

Gala Excitement x30

Guide to Ingenuity x2

Construction Points consumed did not exceed 800

Mora x30,000

Gala Excitement x20

Mystic Enhancement Ore x2

This concludes the Genshin Impact guide to complete the second challenge in Project Connectivity. That said, the third and final part of the mini-event will be unlocked on May 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes