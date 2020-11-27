Prop Hunt mod version in Among Us: All you need to know

Among Us is the most trending title in 2020, a simple game belonging to the social deduction genre. It centralizes the theme of four to ten players dropping onto a spaceship as Crewmates, including one or more Impostors.

However, Among Us includes only a single Classic game mode, which may result in its staleness in the upcoming days. Recently, the game has experienced a significant drop in the number of active users, and the prime reason might be the boredom of playing the same game mode repeatedly.

Hence, to refresh the same old style, Among Us fans have taken to the internet. Famous YouTubers and streamers like CartOonz, H2ODelirious, and Jelly recently added a video on their channels where they played a mod version of Among Us called the Prop Hunt mode.

This mod was created exclusively by the YouTubers and looks both exciting and fun to play with friends. This article elucidates everything known so far about the Prop Hunt mod version of Among Us.

Prop Hunt Mod in Among Us: How is it played?

As per the videos released on YouTube, the Prop Hunt mode in Among Us is hilarious, or CartOonz says. As the name suggests, the concept is unique, as players are disguised as the props in the game's maps.

Note: The Prop Hunt mod in Among Us is exclusive to some popular content creators and is not an authentic or original version of the game.

Here are the detailed features of the Prop Hunt mod:

Players join the lobby of the game as regular characters.

﻿After entering the map, they are disguised as mini props in the arena, such as the emergency button, hats, the data upload button, storage boxes, etc.

No character names are displayed on top of the props (players), and they are free to move anywhere on the map (Props cannot be chosen and are randomly offered to the players).

Players can also pass through walls to position themselves in the most suitable hiding spot (E.g., A CCTV camera can position itself through a wall to hide from the Impostor).

The Impostor can kill other props, and the most exhilarating part is that he/she is also a prop.

The Impostor declares who he/she is at the beginning of the game but hides his/her prop identity.

Tasks are also available in this mod, and Crewmates, disguised as props, can finish tasks to win the game.

The Prop Hunt mode in Among Us is undoubtedly a fun-filled adventure to experience. This mode can also be called the Hide and Seek mode as the players' primary aim is to hide as props on the map.

It is funny to see how the Impostors walked past a Crewmate sticking to the wall, disguised as an upload button.

Though various task options are available in-game, hiding in disguise brings out the actual thrill and pleasure of this new mod in Among Us.