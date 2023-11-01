"Provide a better practice environment": Riot slammed for poor scrim conditions at League of Legends Worlds 2023

Amidst the League of Legends Worlds 2023 quarterfinals and semifinals hosted at South Korea's Sajik Arena, teams are facing a major hurdle. Despite their efforts, practice time has been elusive. The general manager of T1, Jeong "Becker" Hoi-yoon, recently tweeted that unreliable internet has severely limited their training sessions.

On X (formerly Twitter), Becker revealed what was currently happening and made the following statement:

"We request the organizers to provide a better practice environment."

This situation in Busan has impacted the leading League of Legends Worlds 2023 teams. This article explains more.

Recent reports reveal severe scrim connectivity issues for all teams at League of Legends Worlds 2023

The path for T1 at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 has been relatively easy, but there appears to be a hurdle on their journey towards the knockout phase.

For the past 48 hours, T1's general manager, Becker, has been vocal on social media about their team's internet issues in Busan. This occurrence has disrupted their ability to complete essential scrims before the beginning of their playoff run at the World Championships.

Reliable sources, such as Korizon's Ashley Kang, have translated Becker's post, which states:

"For two days after arriving at Busan, the players have not been getting appropriate practice in scrim and solo queue due to internet issues. Despite multiple requests, the environment makes it almost impossible to practice. We request the organizers to provide a better practice environment."

It appears that this sentiment is shared by various teams at Worlds 2023. This recognition is largely due to Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, Gen.G Esports's mid-laner, re-posting Becker's tweet. This also suggests that the problems are not exclusive to T1 but all teams.

Teams cannot prepare for important matches due to such issues, as it jeopardizes their chances at the year's biggest League event. A thorough practice regimen is necessary if they are to perform well and secure a spot in the finals.

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinal matches are starting on November 2, 2023. One match is played each day, which begins at 1 am PT/ 9 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm KST. T1's first knockout stage match is against China's LNG Esports on November 5, 2023.

