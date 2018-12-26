×
PS4 News: Top 5 deals from PSN's January Sale.

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
29   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:11 IST

PlayStation
PlayStation

Don't we all love holidays? Or the holiday sales? Or both?

Well as every year, PS Store is offering a wide variety offers on various big games as a part of their holiday plan which will run throughout the January. ( So you have a little time to make some bucks.)

Whether you are in UK, or USA or India, the sales are live everywhere and it got some pretty sweet deals which you guys probably don't wanna miss.

Here is the link to the entire list of games on sale, though to make things easier, I have sorted out 5 of the best deals out of them so thank me later will you?


#1 Fallout 76 (Tricentennial Edition)


BGS
BGS

Price-Rs 2,750.( Original Price-Rs 7,299.)

I know I know, Fallout 76 isn't the most well-received game of the year but when its available for less than half its original price, then it's worth trying right?

Besides its always fun to go an adventure with a friend, especially during the holidays.

Fallout 76, developed by BGS, is set in Appalachia, comprised of the former state of West Virginia, in the year of 2102, 25 years after the Great War and before any previous Fallout game. It involves Vault 76, which is one of the 17 control vaults designed without an experiment; physical, psychological or social. The player character emerges from Vault 76 following a celebration of Reclamation Day, having been sent on a quest by the overseer, a woman who left the vault a few hours before the rest of the residents. The Resident has to track down the overseer, and over time it becomes clear that they have to nuke a part of Appalachia in order to stop a faction known as the Scorched.

Fallout 76 has a Metacritic score of 52/100 on the PS4.

Read more:

Top 5 Free PS4 Games

5 Best First Person Shooter Games for PS4 




PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura was born to play video games and write about them, that's exactly what he's doing. :D
