The hottest TCG at the moment, Marvel Snap has a lot to offer to fans of the Marvel Universe. This free-to-play title from developers Second Dinner offers a relatively simplistic yet engaging turn-based card battle. Players compete with their unique decks of 12 cards each.

Snap utilizes the Marvel Universe as its cast, depicted in its various collectible digital cards for players to obtain. This guide will detail the Character cards based on Psylocke.

Note: Minor spoilers for the abilities of Psylocke’s cards in Marvel Snap will follow. Viewer discretion is recommended.

Psylocke is a 2 cost card in Marvel Snap

Psylocke, as seen in the card art for the game (Image via Marvelsnap.io)

Psylocke is a Character card in Marvel Snap with a Cost of 2 and a Power of 1. On Reveal, this particular card generates +1 Energy for your next turn.

She can be described as either being game-breaking or a must-have. Despite this, she is rather crucial for strategies that require dealing another card as early as possible, such as decks that use Mr. Negative.

How many variants of Psylocke are there in Marvel Snap?

Like most cards in the game, Psylocke possesses several variants, all of whom possess the same ability, cost, and skill. They are listed as follows for easy reference:

1) Base Card

Source: Pool 3

Colorist: Ryan Kinnaird

Artist: Jonboy Meyers

2) Pixel Variant

Source: Rare Pool

G-Angle as both the artist and colorist

3) Variant #3

Source: Super Rare Pool

Rose Besch as both the artist and colorist

4) Variant #4

Source: Rare Pool

Colorist: Edgar Delgado

Artist: J.Scott Campbell

5) Variant #5

Source: Super Rare Pool

Kael Ngu as both the artist and colorist

6) Artgerm Variant

Source: Unreleased, Pool 3

Artgerm as both the artist and colorist

7) Variant #7

Source: Unreleased, Pool 3

Mark Brooks as both the artist and colorist

Who is Psylocke?

Psylocke is the name given to two mutant superheroes in the Marvel Universe. They are usually associated with X-Men. The moniker of Psylocke was held by both Betsy Braddock and the assassin Kawnnon.

It possesses a wide range of powers, including telepathic abilities and the capacity to focus her powers into a knife-like physical form.

Since then, she has grown in popularity and appeared in multiple media, from video games to movies.

What is Marvel Snap?

Created by developers Second Dinner, Marvel Snap is a tactical turn-based card battler populated by representations of characters from the Marvel Universe. This strategic PvP card game has taken the world by storm since its October 18, 2022, release for PC and mobile devices (Android and iOS).

Each game lasts only about three minutes and occurs at various iconic virtual locations across the Marvel Universe. The title has received numerous updates since its launch, even winning the Best Mobile Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022.

