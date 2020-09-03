PUBG Ban: Fight breaks out on Twitter after a user says she can't stand seeing men 'have fun'

On the 2nd of September, 2020, in an unprecedented and sudden move, the Government of India announced a ban on PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps. This decision sent ripples throughout the country, where PUBG Mobile is one of the most celebrated games and has around 50 million active players.

The move was made keeping in mind the interest of India's sovereignty, and integrity, defence and security, the government said in a statement.

breaking: the Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile (Tencent) and 117 other Chinese apps



PUBG is the #1 app in India pic.twitter.com/HH3qacKNMu — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 2, 2020

Post the ban, a plethora of reactions and memes have been trending online, as an irked community responds to news of the ban, which continues to dominate social media.

One such Twitter exchange ended up escalating into an all-out battle of the sexes:

And they banned beauty cam too. I can't stand girls posting their shity faces with shity filters. 😂 — Sri Gokul Krishnan 🍿 (@srigokulkrish) September 3, 2020

Sure, lost soul. — Sri Gokul Krishnan 🍿 (@srigokulkrish) September 3, 2020

This soon led to a wide range of reactions from the rest of the online community.

PUBG Mobile ban leads to online skirmish

Soon after the aforementioned tweet went viral, several people began to respond to it, as a few called out the user for successfully triggering several men with a single tweet:

it's not that deep bro — an actual rat (@ratbby420) September 2, 2020

boys having fun ? wait that don't even sound right — an actual rat (@ratbby420) September 2, 2020

you are aptly named :) — Danny (@dannypaaji) September 2, 2020

CS GO is more fun

Kids play Pubg mobile — dhruba pathak (@bingodhruba) September 2, 2020

pubg hi thi ki nashe kar raha tha bhai — sashasolanster (@abnitohkabfir) September 2, 2020

can men stop crying under this tweet literally stfu — an actual rat (@ratbby420) September 3, 2020

kinda weird that she thinks all men loves pubg. 😂 — Patrick (@Tweetporm) September 2, 2020

As reactions continued to trend throughout the day, popular Indian pro players such as Mortal and sc0utOp also shared their views regarding the PUBG Mobile ban:

#pubgban



One door closes, another one opens. — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) September 2, 2020

I know this is crazy, but can we have an INDIAN version of pubg, just like China has. It will be crazy I guess😅 — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) September 3, 2020

Mortal was recently nominated for Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020, while Scout created history by playing COD alongside one of the world's most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect.

PUBG Mobile had also allowed several pro players to represent the country at notable eSports tournaments.

PUBG Mobile has officially been banned in India.



This is devastating for the Indian playerbase of over 50 million users and the growing esports scene there. — The Esports Talk Team (@talk_esports) September 2, 2020

Pubg mobile is literally the backbone of India’s Esports system. And you ended up destroying it! — Akhilesh (@akhilesh825) September 2, 2020

It goes to show the kind of reach a game like PUBG Mobile has in India, as avid gamers are now desperately looking for alternatives, with some even looking to bypass the ban by using VPN and hacks.

It now remains to be seen if there lies any sort of reprieve for PUBG Mobile enthusiasts in the near future, as they currently flock to Call of Duty: Mobile, to soothe their woes.

