PUBG Ban: Fight breaks out on Twitter after a user says she can't stand seeing men 'have fun'

On the 2nd of September, 2020, in an unprecedented and sudden move, the Government of India announced a ban on PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps. This decision sent ripples throughout the country, where PUBG Mobile is one of the most celebrated games and has around 50 million active players.
The move was made keeping in mind the interest of India's sovereignty, and integrity, defence and security, the government said in a statement.
Post the ban, a plethora of reactions and memes have been trending online, as an irked community responds to news of the ban, which continues to dominate social media.
One such Twitter exchange ended up escalating into an all-out battle of the sexes:
This soon led to a wide range of reactions from the rest of the online community.
Also Read: PUBG ban: 5 alternatives to PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile ban leads to online skirmish
Soon after the aforementioned tweet went viral, several people began to respond to it, as a few called out the user for successfully triggering several men with a single tweet:
As reactions continued to trend throughout the day, popular Indian pro players such as Mortal and sc0utOp also shared their views regarding the PUBG Mobile ban:
Mortal was recently nominated for Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020, while Scout created history by playing COD alongside one of the world's most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect.
PUBG Mobile had also allowed several pro players to represent the country at notable eSports tournaments.
It goes to show the kind of reach a game like PUBG Mobile has in India, as avid gamers are now desperately looking for alternatives, with some even looking to bypass the ban by using VPN and hacks.
It now remains to be seen if there lies any sort of reprieve for PUBG Mobile enthusiasts in the near future, as they currently flock to Call of Duty: Mobile, to soothe their woes.
Also Read: Tencent looking for unban solutions in India, confirms official discord admin.
Published 03 Sep 2020, 18:26 IST