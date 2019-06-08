PUBG Future Update Includes Parkour, Erangel 2.0 and New Out-Game Mechanics

PUBG

PUBG PC is about to receive some huge changes. A new PUBG development video was revealed a few days ago. In the video, PUBG's executive producer and head of development TS Jang explained the future state of the game. The future updates are going to include a remake of Erangel map, new movement mechanics and much more.

PUBG is going to follow a predetermined season theme which will bring new changes and updates to the game.

TS Jang said:

"Under the banner of one overall theme,fans can expect each season to debut new content, features, and a Survivor Pass."

The upcoming season 4 of PUBG is going to include the remake of Erangel. For those unaware, Erangel is the first map of PUBG. The new update will increase the level of details and add new assets to map to make it more immersive.

Jang continued:

﻿"We'll continue to develop this balance between survival and combat strategies so that players will be able to experience more varied gameplay," Jang said. "Examples of this are the upcoming ledge grab that helps expand the movement, the BRDM, which is a new armoured vehicle, and lastly, continued weapon balancing."

The future updates will bring new in-game and out-game experiences which will enhance the overall quality of the game and the gameplay.

The new ledge grab mechanics (time stamp 1:37 in the video above) add a new parkour element to the existing game. Meanwhile, the out-game experience includes weapons mastery, rewards and other things which you get on picking a particular weapon or adopting a particular playstyle.

