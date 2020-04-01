PUBG Guide: How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.5?

The game can be updated by launching the official PUBG Mobile application.

Update PUBG Mobile to the 0.17.5 version to receive additional rewards.

PUBG Mobile latest update

Finally, the wait for PUBG Mobile 0.17.5 version is over as the latest update has been officially released by Tencent Games. The new update brings several further modifications into the game, which will make the game more enjoyable. Before the release of this update, the developers introduced Season 12 Royale Pass and also celebrated the second anniversary of the game.

This article explains the steps to download PUBG Mobile update 0.17.5.

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.5?

Open PUBG Mobile app in your mobile.

Login into the game, if you haven't already.

A popup message will appear to update the app.

Simply click on update.

Size of the update for android device is 158 MB and 180 MB for iOS devices. It may take up to 5-10 minutes to update the game, depending on your internet connection.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.5 version

As usual, Tencent Games have released PUBG Mobile 0.5 versions in the game. Thus, the players cannot the update game via the Google Playstore app. For those who haven't downloaded the official PUBG Mobile app, they can download it from Playstore.

Moreover, players will also be rewarded with gift items when they update the game successfully. The aforementioned rewards can be claimed through the mail section.