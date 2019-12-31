PUBG Guide: Top 5 assault rifles with least recoil in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

A variety of weapons are there to choose from in the famous Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile. Since it is a survival game, the players need to choose the weapons wisely to knock the enemies down and get a Chicken Dinner. Assault Rifles are the first choice of any player in PUBG Mobile as they are useful not only in the short-range fights but also in mid-range situations.

A player can keep a maximum of two assault rifles with him, so it becomes crucial for him to choose the gun wisely. A lot of factors like recoil, damage, etc. come into consideration while selecting a weapon that will give the maximum advantage to the assaulter in a battle against the enemies.

Here are the top five assault rifles with the least recoil.

#5 AKM

AKM in PUBG Mobile

Recoil: High

AKM operates on 7.7mm bullets and has the highest recoil among all the assault rifles in PUBG Mobile. Along with maximum recoil, it also deals with the high amount of damage that puts this gun in this list. The player should attach a compensator with an AKM that will reduce its recoil to some extent.

#4 GROZA

Groza in PUBG Mobile

Recoil: Medium-High

Groza can be found only in the airdrops and operates on 7.7mm ammo. It is the most powerful gun, especially in the final circles of the game. The player cannot attach any compensator on it to further reduce the recoil. Groza has only one drawback that it takes a longer time to reload, but the player can attack Quickdraw Extended Mag (AR) to counter the problem.

#3 SCAR-L

SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile

Recoil: Low-Medium

SCAR-L operates on 5.5mm ammo, and it is one of the most accurate assault rifles not only in close range but also in long-range. It can be equipped with four attachments that reduce the recoil and increase the accuracy even more. It's recoil trajectory also suits most of the PUBG players.

#2 AUG A3

AUG A3 in PUBG Mobile

Recoil: Low-Medium

Just like Groza, AUG A3 can be found only in airdrops. This gun has high stability because of its low recoil and is helpful not only in short or medium range fights but also in long-range battles when used in a single tap fire mode. It can also be equipped with a compensator to reduce the damage even more.

#1 M416

M416 in PUBG Mobile

Recoil: Low-Medium

Just M416 is one of the most popular assault rifles among the players. It has almost the same recoil as the AUG A3, but it is kept above it because it is available easily on the map and not just in airdrops. It has very low recoil and can be equipped with the most number of attachments among assault rifles that also make it beginner-friendly. It can also be used with 4X scope to knock the enemies out from a long distance. Its extreme versatile nature accounts for the fact that it is kept at the first spot in the list of top five assault rifles with least recoil.