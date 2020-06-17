PUBG Mobile: Most effective ways to use frag grenade

PUBG Mobile has an amalgamation of throwables, like frag grenade and molotov cocktail.

Frag grenades can come in very handy when pushing away or rushing at enemies.

Tips and tricks to use frag grenades in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is quite a competitive game, with not only a massive array of guns and attachments, but also important throwables like frag grenade or grenade, smoke grenade, stun grenade and molotov cocktails. The latter play an essential role in PUBG Mobile, like when smoke grenades provide crucial cover to players in the open. Molotovs, meanwhile, can be used in both offence and defence, as they help players prevent an enemy rush or finish off knocked enemies.

The frag grenade is handy when rushing at enemies, as they can knock opponents out or inflict damage on them, which makes it easier to then wipe them off.

The key to using any grenade is timing and patience, and we discuss how best to make use of a frag throwable in PUBG Mobile.

Tips for using the frag-grenade in PUBG Mobile

#1 Distance of the enemy and cooking time of the grenade

Players should keep in mind how far the enemy is and cooking time of the grenade. It makes no sense to throw a six-second grenade at an enemy who is quite close to you in PUBG Mobile, since it gives the foe time to avoid it. Players have to toss a cooked grenade to inflict damage on enemies that are close by, and vice versa for enemies at a distance.

#2 Using the openings in compounds

Using the openings in compounds to throw grenades at enemies before rushing them is quite beneficial, as it could inflict damage on them. Knowing how and where to rebound nades is also essential. They also become very critical in the final zone, when enemies are close by, as one good nade can knock them off.

#3 Timing and patience

It is a no brainer to understand that it is not viable to use a grenade without being safe. Players should make sure that they are not getting third-partied while using them, and the right timing and patience is crucial to getting damage on enemies.

You can watch the video below to see how a well-timed grenade can inflict a lot of damage:

