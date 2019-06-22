PUBG Lite: How to Use New Update Feature Tactical Markers

PUBG Lite

After the release of pre-registration form of PUBG Lite in India, the developers have already gained the attention of a lot of gamers. If you want to know how to pre-Register for PUBG Lite in India, then refer to the article below:

After this new update, a bunch of new features, weapons and vehicles were added to the game. But in all these features, a very new marking system is introduced. A new Tactical Map marker was introduced in this update in which one can mark 6 different type of markers on the map. However, only single type of marker can be marked on the map. Before proceeding further, here is the list of markers that are available to use:

Attack Defense Item Vehicle Regroup Danger

Tactical Markers

All these 6 markers can be easily recognized with their symbols. Now the main question is that, how to mark these Tactical Markers? Using these markers is not a difficult task. You just need to remember a combination of keys to use this. Just follow the steps listed below:

Steps to use Tactical Map Marker:

Press "M" key on the keyboard.

Then Press right click on the mouse.

Hold both M key and Right click.

Now you will see the a dialer which contains 6 different markers.

Simply choose the icon that you prefer and you will see an marker of your choice on the map.

So by following above simple steps, You can easily tell your teammates and guide them in a whole new way. In my opinion this feature will lead to find respective things even more easier but the main demerit is its limitation of only single marker at a time.

