PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0. update has been officially released by Tencent Games across the global servers. The latest update has introduced a lot of new maps and modes like Mad Miramar, Canted Sight, Guncrafting Feature, New Gun P90 etc. The complete patch notes of the update have also been officially released along with an in-game announcement of the update.

Are you prepared to conquer the desert? 🏜️



Mad Miramar is rolling out now! Update and play now! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/3ILZMDeSxJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 7, 2020

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Details

Update Announcement

The new update has been released on the Google Playstore and Apple Store without taking the servers down for maintenance. The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be 1.97 GB for Android devices and 2.21 GB for iOS devices. The new update will add the following features and modes to the game.

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok (Available Soon)

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes (Available Soon)

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (Available May 13th)

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience (Available Soon)

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update

Updated game

Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on your Android or iOS device.

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device. Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update option. The download may take time depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 minutes for the update to get installed on your phone.

Advertisement

Players who update the game before 13th May 2020 will receive 1 Radio, 2,888 BP and 3 Lieutenant Parsec Backpacks (for free) as additional rewards. Also, players are advised to update the game as soon as possible, considering those who haven't updated won't be able to enjoy the game with players who have updated the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update for Android APK download link