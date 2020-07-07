PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update time in India

The PUBG Mobile update has been released, and players can download it from the Play Store/Apple Store.

This 0.19.0 update has also brought with it certain rewards, details of which have also been discussed here.

PUBG Mobile poster

All players and fans are hyped about the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update, which is also bringing the hugely-awaited Livik map to the game. Users will be able to download the update from the Google Play Store/Apple Store. Along with the new map, several other changes have also been made to the game.

On 30th June, PUBG Mobile, on their Twitter account, had announced the date for the 0.19.0 update.

Pack your virtual bags and get ready to take a trip to PUBG MOBILE's first exclusive map Livik 🎒 .



Break new ground with Update 0.19.0 becoming available to all regions on July 7th!



Join in on the action now✈️ https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/K661LrsUbW — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 30, 2020

Since then, players have been are eagerly waiting for this update. Here is everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update time in India.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update time in India

The much-awaited 0.19.0 update started rolling out around 8:30 AM IST (3:00 AM UTC). An announcement was made on the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile as well, which stated the same.

The announcement also stated that the update is likely to be available to all players by 11:30 AM IST (6:00 AM UTC), as the expected time of arrival of the update varied according to the device.

Click here to join the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile India.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile patch notes details and rewards

PUBG Mobile, in the official patch notes, had also stated that players will be provided with rewards for updating the game in between a specified time period (7th July to 13th July).

Players will receive 2888 BC and AG×100. They would also receive a Nightmare Helmet for three days. It is a win-win situation for users, as just by updating PUBG Mobile, they will be able to get these rewards.

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.

There is also a new event called ‘Livik Adventure’ that has been added to the game with the new update. It will provide players with various rewards upon completion of missions.

Click here to know more about ‘Livik Adventure’ and its rewards.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update: Exclusive Livik map released