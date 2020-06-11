PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 Beta for Android: APK download link

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta version has introduced new Bonfire Mode, Arena Armory mode along with a new map.

The beta update can be installed by following the below-mentioned steps.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 Beta

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.1 beta update released yesterday with a lot of notable changes in the game. Fourex map, which was unveiled a few weeks ago, has finally been updated with the names of all locations on the map. Along with this, two new modes have been introduced in the game, including Bonfire Mode and Arena Armory mode.

Players who are following PUBG Mobile updates from a long time ago, must be aware of the Library mode that leaked before the launch of 0.18.0 global update. In the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta version, the library mode has been transformed into Arena Armory mode. Players need to score 18 kills with different weapons to win the game.

However, there is no major update regarding the Bonfire mode.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta update is now available to download for Android users. Let's take a look at all the steps that need to be followed to download and install the game on your device.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 Beta APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 Beta APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml

Visit the above link in any browser and download the update file on your smartphone. Once the download completes, locate the Beta APK file in File Manager. Open it and click on the install button. (Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources) After successful installation, open PUBG Mobile beta application and log in to a guest account.

Update popup (Only for reference; Actual image may vary)

Those who are already running an old PUBG Mobile beta version can update it directly by opening it. The application will ask you to update the game to the latest version. The installation package of PUBG Mobile 0.19.1 beta weighs around 1.5GB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the game.

As mentioned earlier, the names of all the locations on Fourex map have been revealed. Refer to the image below to have a look at the name of the places.

Fourex Map location names