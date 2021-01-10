PUBG Mobile remains one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has seen an incredible rise over the last few years and has helped to establish mobile phones as legitimate handheld gaming devices. Much of this growth can be credited to the periodic updates that the developers bring to the game.

In November last year, the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update was rolled out, introducing several new features into the game.

A few days ago, the developers released the patch notes for the next iteration, i.e. PUBG Mobile 1.2.

Fans are immensely excited about all the changes that are set to come with the upcoming update. Moreover, players will be given specific rewards for updating the game within a particular period of time.

This article takes a look at the early update rewards in PUBG Mobile 1.2.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power early update rewards

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update will hit the servers on January 12th. The update will require 615 MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.5 GB on iOS devices.

Players will receive the following rewards for updating the game between January 12th and January 17th (UTC +0):

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

It is important to note that players with the older version of PUBG Mobile will not be able to team up with those who have the latest version of the game.

Patch notes

Here are some of the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update:

New firearms: FAMAS

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th to March 7th)

Power Armor Mode (Launches in EvoGround on February 5th)

Metro Royale: Honor (From January 12th)

Basic performance improvements

Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

Security improvements

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes of the upcoming update.