PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update: 5 major changes in the game

PUBG Mobile has become a global phenomenon with a massive fan base. The game has periodical updates that bring in some upgraded or new and exclusive features for players.

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update recently came out, and users can now test various new functions that will be included in the main version.

This article lists some of the significant changes and new features brought in with this PUBG Mobile update.

Five major feature changes in PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update

#1 - New map - Karakin

Image via PUBG Mobile

A new classic map called Karakin was introduced in the beta version. According to the patch notes, Karakin is a tiny map that stretches about two square kilometers.

It is about hosting intense fights, with 64 players landing in this arena. A new Demolition Zone (similar to the Red Zone) will also come into effect on this map.

#2 - New throwable and firearm

A new throwable item, Sticky Bomb, has been added to the Karakin map along with a new firearm named Panzerfaust.

The latter is a single-use weapon that damages thin walls and penetrates objects within 6m of the point of impact, and the shooting distance can be adjusted to 60m, 100m, or 150m.

#3 - Mosin Nagant sniper rifle

Image via Military Wiki

A brand new sniper rifle, named Mosin Nagant, will also be available on the Erangel and Vikendi maps.

As per the patch notes, it is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle, which, to some extent, parallels the Kar98K. However, the former has better fire range and greater damage.

#4 - New vehicle: Motor glider

Image via PUBG Mobile

A new aircraft, presumably called the Motor Glider, will be unveiled. It will spawn around Erangel and Miramar randomly.

The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle comprising of a driver's front seat and a back seat where players can sit and use weapons.

Initially, the glider requires momentum on the ground, and eventually, it will take flight. This new feature is sure to add fresh thrills to the PUBG Mobile gameplay experience.

#5 - New arena map

Image via PUBG Mobile

A new Arena map is to come in the main official version of PUBG Mobile. Its name is yet to be declared, but the map has been described in the patch reports.

According to the patch notes, the small new Arena map has staggered passageways optimal for extremely fast-paced gameplay. It is suitable for aggressive players who enjoy intense fights.

This new map will most probably be one of the most intense and exciting modes to play in PUBG Mobile.