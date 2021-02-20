PUBG Mobile 1.3 Global version beta update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the most played titles on the mobile platform. The developers bring out periodic updates that add new content, enhancing the user experience.

Developers roll out several iterations of beta before rolling out the global update. The new 1.3 version testing is underway, and the Karakin map is undoubtedly one of the most exciting features added in this beta.

Apart from this, a new sniper rifle has also been added to the game. The players can click here to read the patch notes for the beta.

This article provides the players with a step-by-step guide to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta using APK file

APK download link: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 global version beta:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the beta version using the APK file from the link above.

The APK file size is around 637 MB, while the resource pack's size depends on user choice. Ensure there is sufficient storage space on the device before installation.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, locate and install the APK file. Enable the 'Install from unknown source' option before starting.

Step 3: Next, open the game and select the desired resource pack. After the download is complete, tap on the guest option.

Enter the invitation code

Step 4: A pop-up appears, prompting the players to enter the invitation code.

The players have to generate a binding code.

Note: To get the invitation code, the users must bind their global accounts with the beta one. For this, an invitation or binding code is required that can be generated from the global version.

They must also not share these codes as their global account will be penalized for any violation made in the beta test servers.

Step 5: After entering the code, press the yellow button below.

If the users face a parsing error while installing the beta version, they can re-download the file and follow the same steps.

