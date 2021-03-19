PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update (global): APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

Recently, the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update was rolled out for players. It featured several new aspects that have certainly enhanced the overall experience.

A few of the most critical assets of the latest PUBG Mobile patch are:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9th)

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes and know more about the other features.

Players can directly avail the PUBG Mobile 1.3 version on their mobile devices from Google Play Store. They can use the APK file present on the official website as well.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile on Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update (global)

To download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, users do not require the OBB file, as the APK file is sufficient.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

They can follow the steps to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile version using the APK file.

Step 1: First, players have to download the APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: They can locate and install the APK file, but have to remember to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if not done previously.

Step 3: After completion of the installation process, gamers can open PUBG Mobile. Next, they have to choose the desired resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches complete, users can log in to their accounts and enjoy PUBG Mobile.

If players face a parsing error, they can consider re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above.

Note: The APK files’ size is 943 MB, and that of the resource pack varies based on the option that the players select. Hence, they have to ensure that they have enough space on their devices.

