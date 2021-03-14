PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update (global version): APK download link, size, features, and more

The developers of PUBG Mobile recently released the 1.3 update, bringing several features into the game. Players can download the latest version from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store to have a crack at the newer additions.
Users can also download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using the APK file on the game’s official website. This article looks at the APK download link, size, features, and other details of the latest patch.
Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update
PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: APK download link, size, features, and more
Features
Following are a few of the features of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:
- New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle
- New Vehicle - Motor Glider
- Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)
- Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)
- Various performance and system improvements
- New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival
- Melee Weapon Display Feature
- All-Talent Championship
Users can click here to read the detailed patch notes and learn more.
Size
The update requires 640 MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.55 GB on iOS devices. Meanwhile, the APK file size on the official website is around 943 MB.
Download link
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.
PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here
Users can follow these steps to download and install the latest version:
Step 1: They should download the APK file from the link above.
Step 2: They must enable the “install from unknown source” option if not done previously. Gamers have to locate and install the APK file.
Step 3: They can open PUBG Mobile after the installation process completes and choose the desired resource pack - Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.
Step 4: Once the in-game patches conclude, players can log in to their PUBG Mobile accounts and enjoy the game.
If they face any error stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps above.
Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Update: Everything we know so far