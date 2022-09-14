PUBG Mobile 2.2 update: APK release time, features, and update size

PUBG Mobile has largely found its way to the top of the mobile battle royale space thanks to its consistent updates. The developers put in a lot of time and effort to make sure players have a fun and satisfying experience in-game by adding new features and improving the existing ones.

The most recent update, version 2.2, has finally been released, and the community is ecstatic about it. The update will soon be made accessible to everyone worldwide as the rollout continues.

Those who get the new version on their devices between September 13 and September 20 will be able to get special rewards like 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Magical Night Helmet (3d).

All the details around PUBG Mobile's 2.2 update

APK release time

According to the official announcement, the APK will be made available soon (Image via PUBG Mobile)

As per the official announcement on PUBG Mobile’s Discord server, the APK file for the 2.2 update will be rolled out by September 15, 2022, at 01:45 (UTC). Consequently, all users worldwide will be able to get the update files in the coming hours.

Alternatively, players will also have the option to use the Google Play Store to get the upcoming patch. The developers will complete the full rollout on the store by September 15, 2022, at 04:00 (UTC).

Features of the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update

Here are some of the main features of the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update:

Nusa map

This will be a 1x1 map that primarily serves the purpose of fast-paced games in the battle royale title.

It features several new weapons like the Tactical Crossbow and NS2000.

The developers have also added mechanics like Special Recall, Zipline, and Elevator.

Changes to Erangel

The beloved Erangel map has seen numerous alterations in the latest patch. A new structure, ‘Bicycle Shed,’ has been added, and locations such as Hospital and Mylta Power have witnessed changes.

Developers will add two new ports south of Sosnovka Military base and southwest of Farm.

The map will also have New Weather Effect – Rainbow, New Mechanic – Flash Shop, and New System – Gas Station and Targeted Supply Crates.

Firearm Balancing

AUG: Reduction in hip fire spread, increase in base damage, firing rate, and reload speed

MK14: Reduction in firing fate, weapon damage drop-off, and overall recoil. Increase in bullet travel speed.

SKS: Reduction in recoil duration of single shots and screen shakes when firing with a scope. Increase in recoil recovery speed, base damage, and damage multiplier of shots against the torso.

Mini14: Reduction in horizontal recoil multiplier and overall recoil growth when firing continuously. Increase in base damage and damage multiplier of torso shots.

Click here to read the update’s complete patch notes and learn more about the other features.

Update size

Size of the update (Image via Discord)

The size of the update on Android will be 681 MB, whereas iOS devices will need 1.91 GB of space. Users will have to ensure that their device has sufficient storage space available to accommodate the installation of the new update.

Regarding the APK file, there could be two different versions made available on the game’s website: Compact and Regular. The former is estimated to be around 600-700 MB and the latter is expected to be around 1 GB.

Note: PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020. As a result, players from the nation are advised to avoid playing or downloading the game on their devices.

