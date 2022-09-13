PUBG Mobile 2.2 update direct APK download link for Android

As PUBG Mobile's version 2.2 begins rolling out, players are buzzing with excitement at the new features lined up for the coming days. While the new map is a key attraction in the update, other features like game modes and changes in the Erangel map are not far behind in generating hype among fans.

As an incentive to update the game by September 20, the developers are offering players 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Magical Night Helmet (3d). As per the official announcement, the update will become available to all users worldwide, irrespective of the platform, on September 15, 2022.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country should refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale title on their devices.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.2 update using the APK file

Users can download the 2.2 update directly through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Additionally, individuals using Android devices have the option to directly download the APK file to install the game.

APK will be available on the link by September 15, 2022, at 1:45 am (Image via Discord / PUBG Mobile)

Users can find a link to the APK file for the latest version below:

PUBG Mobile 2.2 APK: https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Disclaimer: The link above currently provides the APK for version 2.1. However, according to the official announcement, the APK file for the 2.2 version will be made available through the same link by September 15, 2022, at 1:45 am (UTC +0).

Similar to previous updates, the developers will likely release two APK files, one for the regular version and the other for the compact version. The difference between the two variants is that individuals need to download additional resource files in the compact version.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.2 update

Once the new file is made available on the link given above, players can follow the steps below to download and install the file:

Step 1: Users must follow the link given above to download the APK on their devices.

Step 2: For the next step, players must enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ setting if they have not enabled it earlier. After enabling the setting, players can install the APK on the device.

Step 3: Once installed, players must open the application and download the required resource packs.

Once the resource pack has been downloaded, users can sign in with their accounts to enjoy the 2.2 update of the battle royale title.

Features of PUBG Mobile 2.2 version

The upcoming update features many exciting features that are aimed at enhancing the gameplay experience. Some of the most notable changes are:

New Nusa map with new mechanics, weapons, and a vehicle

Erangel map chances (Hospital, Mylta Power, and Ferry Pier update)

European-Style Themed Area - Strange Town

Firearm Inspection feature limited to selected weapons

Gear Front-themed game mode with special skills

Multiple firearm balancing (AUG, Mk14, SKS, and Mini14)

New Cycle 3 Season 8 starts on September 20

Other gameplay and safety improvements

For all the detailed features released as part of the ongoing PUBG Mobile 2.2 update, players can refer to these patch notes.

