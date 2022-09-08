PUBG Mobile 2.2 update: Expected features, release date, and time for all regions

PUBG Mobile has been in the gaming market for over four years and has become one of the most popular titles, enjoyed by millions of gamers worldwide daily.

Tencent, the game's developers, have always incorporated new updates to replenish players' gaming experience. While the ongoing 2.1 major update (released in July) has already become an enormous hit, players are eagerly waiting for the 2.2 update.

Read on to learn about the 2.2 update, which introduces numerous features, including a new map.

Features that PUBG Mobile players can expect in the upcoming 2.2 major in-game update

Every PUBG Mobile update brings in many new features that change the game's dynamics. Following the norm, the upcoming 2.2 update is set to deliver many impressive elements in the BR title.

Here's a look at the best features that are expected to be included in the forthcoming PUBG Mobile's September update:

New 1x1 map - Nusa New characters - Riley and Sophia and their respective events New titles - Superstar, Stalwart Guardian, and Novice Guardian New Halloween mode along with Halloween theme UI upgrade New mode - Gear Front Vehicle Storage New powerful throwable Mountain bike along with cycle stand New player launcher Working Gas station New crossbow (can burn houses and explode vehicles) New weapon — AC VAL — together with an in-built suppressor Voice-to-text in-match chat Assist indicator Knockout effect Changes in Ferry Pier, Quarry, Pochinki, and Sosnovka Military Base in Erangel Month 15 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 8

With so many changes and additions set to be incorporated in the forthcoming September update, it is expected to allure many veterans to the game. Furthermore, the Halloween mode will also attract many new gamers searching for horror themes in battle royale titles.

Players across the globe are eagerly waiting for the new update to get their hands on the features mentioned above.

PUBG Mobile 2.2 update expected release date and time

Following the success of the ongoing 2.1 update, the upcoming 2.2 update's release date is around the corner. Players around the globe can expect the update to be live between September 13 and 15. However, September 14 is tipped to be the most likely date for the release.

PUBG Mobile's 2.2 update's expected release time on September 14 in various regions across the world:

Bangladesh: 6 am

Nepal: 5.45 am

England: 12 am

Pakistan: 5 am

USA: 7 pm on September 13 (New York Time)

Russia: 5 am - 6 am

Indonesia: 6 am - 7 am

Japan: 10 am

Every major update's release in the game is accompanied by the devs introducing a new season and a fresh Royale Pass. The ongoing C3S7 and the Month 14 Royale Pass are scheduled to conclude on September 20, implying that the new Cycle 3 Season 8 and the Month 15 Royale Pass will be made available on September 21.

As updates in PUBG Mobile are introduced a week before the arrival of the new season and RP, the mentioned date and time of the 2.2 update's release have been estimated accordingly.

Note: Players of Indian origin must refrain from playing the game as it is banned in the region.

