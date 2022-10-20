PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta APK download link and installation guide

The developers of PUBG Mobile thoroughly test new and forthcoming features in several rounds of beta versions before releasing the patch to the players. These were made available weeks before the update, giving the developers ample time to consider user feedback and release the most polished feature version.

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta is finally live today. Furthermore, the developers have not implemented the binding code function. Hence, anyone can access the beta client to test the new features.

Android users can download this client using the APK; you may read the guide below to download and install it.

Guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta APK

The long wait is now over, as the beta version of PUBG Mobile 2.3 has been made available to players. To download and install the beta client using the official APK file, you may follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: Access the 2.3 beta APK download page using the respective links provided below:

Android (x32) APK: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html (716 MB)

Android (x64) APK: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html (799 MB)

You must download an extra resource pack before using the beta client. Consequently, you should ensure that the device has sufficient storage for installation.

You will have to click on the Download Android Version button (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: You can click on the Download Android Version button after accessing the download page to commence the download.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, you need to open the device’s settings and enable the Install from Unknown Source option. You may proceed to the fourth step if this has been enabled previously.

Step 4: Locate the APK file on your device and complete the installation.

If you cannot install the APK, uninstall the older version and try to install it again.

You will now have to select the preferred resource pack (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: You may open the 2.3 beta and grant the required storage permissions. Subsequently, you should also select the preferred resource pack. The available options are:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 413.1 MB

HD Resource Pack – 783.0 MB

Sign in as a guest to enjoy the new features of the 2.3 beta version (Image via Tencent)

Step 6: After successfully downloading the resource pack, you may sign in as a guest to test the latest features.

Additionally, it is advisable to report any bugs or glitches using the report function.

PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta features

The beta features a number of exciting features to enjoy (Image via Tencent)

The PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta is not short of new features, and the new Aftermath 2.0 and the limited preview of the Football themed mode are two key highlights. The former will be available from October 20, 2022, while the latter will start from October 22, 2022.

The Aftermath 2.0 and the Limited Preview of Football Themed Mode feature several new intricacies to make the overall gameplay experience more immersive.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised not to download or play the battle royale title or its beta on their device.

