PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release date, expected launch time, features, and more

January 2023 is here, and PUBG Mobile developers are gearing up for the release of the title's next version. Last week, game officials confirmed January 6, 2023, as the release date for the 2.4 update. This means players can expect the roll-out to happen in a few days.

The developers also confirmed the additions that are coming to PUBG Mobile with the launch of the 2.4 update. Key features include a new Metro Royale map and Martial Arts-themed content, which will make its way to the game after the release of the next update, Warrior Trial.

Players can expect PUBG Mobile 2.4 update roll-out to begin almost 2 days before the release date

The new Metro Royale map is arriving via the new update (Image via Krafton/ Tencent Games)

As mentioned earlier, the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update is set to be released on January 6, 2023. However, one can expect the roll-out to initiate almost two days before the official launch, like every past update of the game.

The slow roll-out of the 2.4 update will likely commence on January 4, 2023, at 7:00 am (UTC + 0). However, the official time has not been confirmed, so players should wait for Tencent Games/Krafton to officially announce the release schedule.

Listed below are some of the features that are arriving in the game with the 2.4 update:

Martial Showdown

Martial Arts Arena

Grappling Hook

Dancing Lion vehicle (Storable in a backpack)

Explosive Bow

Back for Honor (A new feature to challenge the eliminators after getting returning in a match)

Metro Royale updates

Addition of new Metro Royale map Misty Port

Gear Front updates

Player Launcher

Tactical Camouflage

Besides the features mentioned above, players will also witness Cycle 4 Season 10 later in January 2023.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 patch update

It is quite easy to download the PUBG Mobile 2.4 patch update (Image via Google Play Store)

Once the 2.4 update is released, you can download it via the Google Play Store (AOS), Apple App Store (iOS), or any other brand-specific authorized option. Android users can also use the APK link on the game's official website to get the update.

Here's how you can install the latest version of the game via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your device.

Launch the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your device. Step 2: Use the search box to access the game.

Use the search box to access the game. Step 3: Tap the "Update" or "Install" button to download the 2.4 version.

Tap the "Update" or "Install" button to download the 2.4 version. Step 4: Let the update install. Launch the app after installation.

Let the update install. Launch the app after installation. Step 5: Download additional update files and resource packs.

Download additional update files and resource packs. Step 6: Restart the game after the download is finished and log in.

Players can use the APK download links available on the game's official website to install the 2.4 version (Image via Krafton / Tencent Games)

Alternatively, you can go to "https://www.pubgmobile.com/en-US" to get the APK link that you can use to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

