PUBG Mobile is set to receive its 2.5 version with many new features and additions. With the 2.4 update being a huge success, gamers are waiting to receive the latest update and enjoy the new features on their device.

Developers have added many unique features to the new version, including new theme modes and many more exciting elements. Gamers can now ride Buggati Supercars with the latest version of Krafton's collaboration with Buggati.

Note: Indian users are advised to refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile due to the government-imposed restrictions on the title in the country.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update size for Android and iOS

Krafton will celebrate its fifth anniversary for PUBG Mobile and release many events and rewards in the latest update. Gamers are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection for quicker download speeds.

Players must have at least 2 GB of free space on an Android device and 3 GB on an iOS device for the smooth installation of the game. Android users can also use the APK file to install the latest update on their device upon not getting the update on the Google Play Store.

Here is the update size for PUBG Mobile 2.5 version on Android and iOS:

For Android: 700-800MB

For iOS: 2-2.04GB

The download size can vary depending on the user's device and software version.

Here are the official release timings of the 2.5 version for different regions:

Google Play Store

Vietnam

30% – March 14 at 7:00 am

70% – March 14 at 9:00 am

100% – March 14 at 11:00 am

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:00 am

Taiwan

100% – March 15 at 9:00 am

Globally

30% – March 15 at 6:00 am

50% – March 15 at 10:00 am

70% – March 16 at 2:00 am

100% – March 16 at 4:00 am

Apple App Store

Vietnam

100% – March 14 at 11:00 am

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:00 am

Taiwan

100% – March 15 at 3:00 am

Globally

100% – March 16 at 1:30 am

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:30 am

Globally

100% – March 15 at 6:00 am

Amazon Appstore,

Huawei App Gallery, official website, and third-party stores

100% – March 16 at 1:45 am

Note: All the timings mentioned here are in (UTC +0).

Here are the top features of the PUBG Mobile 2.5 version to look out for:

1) 5th Anniversary-Themed Gameplay: Imagiversary (Available from March 18, 2023)

The new update features a theme mode called Imagiversary, where gamers can explore unique elements. The mode will have block covers that can create walls, portable canons, and trampolines that can be used to launch throwables and themselves to father locations.

2) Map Updates

Livik map: The waterfall effects have been improved. (Available with release of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update)

The waterfall effects have been improved. (Available with release of PUBG Mobile 2.5 update) Erangel map: IP collaboration statues are added to Erangel, and players can approach them to receive rewards. (Available from April 14, 2023)

