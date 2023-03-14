When will PUBG Mobile 2.5 update be available on Android and iOS?

Krafton is set to release its much-awaited 2.5 version for its popular gaming title PUBG Mobile. The update will feature many amazing events, items, and other exciting additions.

Gamers can use new features, including portable canons and trampolines, to eliminate more opponents in long directions. Other cool additions in the 2.5 update include collaboration with famous Supercar manufacturer Bugatti and block covers to build defensive walls.

Note: Indian users are advised to refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile due to the government-imposed restrictions on the title in the country.

Official update timing of PUBG Mobile 2.5 on Android and iOS

Here are the official timings that players can follow to know when the update will be made available in their region:

Official update timing of PUBG Mobile 2.5 for different regions (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Google Play Store

Vietnam

30% – March 14 at 7:00 am

70% – March 14 at 9:00 am

100% – March 14 at 11:00 am

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:00 am

Taiwan

100% – March 15 at 9:00 am

Globally

30% – March 15 at 6:00 am

50% – March 15 at 10:00 am

70% – March 16 at 2:00 am

100% – March 16 at 4:00 am

Apple App Store

Vietnam

100% – March 14 at 11:00 am

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:00 am

Taiwan

100% – March 15 at 3:00 am

Globally

100% – March 16 at 1:30 am

Samsung Galaxy Store

Korea and Japan

100% – March 15 at 2:30 am

Globally

100% – March 15 at 6:00 am

Amazon Appstore, Huawei App Gallery, official website, and third-party stores

100% – March 16 at 1:45 am

Note: All the timings mentioned here are in (UTC +0).

Gamers are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to update to the latest version quickly. The developers will not take the servers offline, and gamers can access the game and download the latest update to enjoy new features. The update size for the 2.5 version for Android is approximately 700 MB and 2.05 GB for iOS users.

Top features to look out for in PUBG Mobile 2.5 version

1) New Season: Cycle 4 Season 11

With the 2.5 version, developers will add the new C4S11 season to the title. With this, the previous season's progress will be reset, and players can push to higher leagues from tiers based on their last season's tier. Gamers can get exciting rewards, including C4S11 Glasses, C4S11 Set, C4S11 Parachute, C4S11 - Groza, C4S11 Mask, and C4S11 Cover.

2) 5th Anniversary-themed gameplay: Imagiversary

The new mode features many exciting elements, including:

Block Cover: They are found in crates across the map and come in 3 shapes. After using Block Cover, it will create a wall that can be used for several purposes.

They are found in crates across the map and come in 3 shapes. After using Block Cover, it will create a wall that can be used for several purposes. Portable Trampoline: These can be picked from the ground or received through crates. Use them to bounce in the air and move around.

These can be picked from the ground or received through crates. Use them to bounce in the air and move around. Dual-Purpose Cannon: Dual-Purpose Cannon can be obtained from crates or the ground. Players can use them to launch themselves or launch throwables farther away than usual.

Dual-Purpose Cannon can be obtained from crates or the ground. Players can use them to launch themselves or launch throwables farther away than usual. Supply Converter: Players can receive new supplies by converting them 2-for-1 using the device found in the backpack.

