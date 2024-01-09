PUBG Mobile 3.0 update download size for Android and iOS

Krafton has finally given a thumbs up for the release of the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update. While the 2.9 update witnessed millions logging into the title daily, the 3.0 version is expected to build on the former's success and attract many more gamers. It brings along new features in abundance that will enhance the BR gaming experience of players.

The announcement of the 3.0 update has naturally created a great deal of buzz amongst users looking to download the latest variant on their Android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update has different download sizes on Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile 3.0 update has started to roll out for various regions across the world. However, based on users' region and platform, they will see a time difference in the new update on their respective devices.

Snippet showing the January update's release date and time in UTC (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Here's when players situated in every corner of the world using Android and iOS devices can see the update on their mobile devices:

AOS (Google Play): January 9, 10 am UTC

iOS (App Store): January 9, 10 am UTC

APK: January 9, 10 am UTC

The 3.0 update will take 837 MB of storage on Android devices (Play Store) and 2.35 GB (App Store) on iOS devices. Gamers will need adequate free space on their phones/tablets and a stable data connection to install and enjoy the new game content without issues.

Players can directly download the latest update from the digital storefronts (Apple App Store and Google Play Store). However, users who want to install the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update APK on their Android devices can visit the game's official website and download an estimated 730 MB of data.

What are the key features of PUBG Mobile 3.0 update?

The latest PUBG Mobile 3.0 update is the first major version update in the popular Battle Royale in 2024.

It comes with some stunning features, including:

Shadow Force-themed mode on Livik, Erangel, and Sanhok brings along new additions like a portable grappling hook, Proxy Scout, urban area reformation, new weapon (shadow blade), respawn battle, and more.

Metro Royale gameplay updates, including the addition of a new Artctic Base map and new mechanics

Classic mode improvements

Cycle 6 Season 16

Bolt Sniper Rifle updates

Vehicle improvements

Gameplay Device improvements

Animation improvements

Popularity Battle Event (Team and Solo)

All Talent Championship

The developers have added multiple other minor changes in the new version which are mentioned in the PUBG Mobile 3.0 update patch notes.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Hence, Indian mobile gamers should avoid downloading and playing any version of the game. Instead, they can play the Indian counterpart, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.0 update is expected to be introduced after a few weeks.