PUBG Mobile: Beer11 joins RRQ Athena; Here's the complete line-up

RRQ Athena

PMCO Spring Split 2020 is around the corner, and the teams are gearing up with their final line-ups for the ultimate challenge. RRQ Athena, which is an outstanding PUBG Mobile team from Thailand, announced a few days ago that a new player would be joining the team soon.

They were going to announce the name on 10th January, and the name of the player joining RRQ Athena has been announced. RRQ Athena welcomed 'Beer11 aka Pheeraphol Phumrat' as the new member of the team. The announcement was made on the RRQ Athena official social media handles.

Beer11 used to play for SuicideSquad Gaming, which is also a PUBG Mobile team from Thailand. He is a Gaming Video Creator and has over 2K followers on Facebook. The complete present line-up of RRQ Athena is as follows:

G9 (IGL, Scout)

(IGL, Scout) Senior ( Supporter, Sniper)

( Supporter, Sniper) Earnny (Attacker)

(Attacker) D2E (Rusher)

(Rusher) Beer11 (Starter)

RRQ Athena started its PUBG Mobile journey at PUBG Mobile Campus Survival Series 2018 and have played a total of 18 tournaments till date, having won eight of them. Apart from this, they maintained the top five spot in 15 championships. RRQ Athena finished 4th in PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 and stood 7th in PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019.