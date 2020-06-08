PUBG Mobile: Best apps for streaming and video editing on YouTube

Best apps for recording, editing and streaming PUBG Mobile game-play on Youtube, Facebook, IGTV, etc.

Most of the said apps are free to use and have a decent user interface.

hrishabhsingh033 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most trending games of our era. It has managed to earn a huge fan base in a very short time. There are many reasons to like the game, one of the reasons being its regular updates. In this regard, the PUBG 0.19.0 version would be out soon. The beta version of the 0.19.0 update is already available. Users can also download the same at PUBG Beta Version 0.19.0.

Every player, whether he's a newbie or a professional, wishes to stream their game-play on the internet to earn some bucks. However, it's not an easy task to earn from streaming because you have to be really good at the game. It is not easy to create a fan base on Youtube too. Players like Mortal, Carry, Dynamo started streaming on Youtube a long back, when PUBG mobile was new in India. Hence they got quicker views and followers.

On that note, let us take a look at the best apps for recording PUBG Mobile game-play.

Best Apps for recording PUBG game-play:

Before creating a Youtube channel for streaming your PUBG games, you need to record some of your best PUBG gaming moments. These recordings would make a positive first impression of your Youtube channel. You need to first post some videos of your PUBG game-play before you start streaming. Let's have a look at the apps that can help you record your gameplay.

#1: AZ Screen Recorder

AZ Screen Recorder

Advertisement

AZ Screen Recorder is one of the best screen-recording applications that are available. This simple and easy-to-use UI would help you record your PUBG game-play in a very smooth way.

However, the latest version of the application would ask you to upgrade to the premium version. For your convenience, we have added the download link for AZ Screen Recorder. By using this link, you can easily get the app for free, The premium version of the app would allow you to record PUBG with internal audio.

Features:

Screen Recording Video Recording with internal sound Record game-play in Full HD Screen Recorder with Facecam Simple and easy to use UI.

How to use AZ Screen Recorder?

Download and Install AZ Screen Recorder Upon installation allow all the permissions asked by the application, Now click on 'Start recoding' to begin it. Start playing the PUBG game for the app to record it. Once you end your game, click on 'Stop recording'. You can also edit the video before its final output.

Download Link for AZ Screen Recorder (Play Store).

#2: ScreenCam Screen Recorder

ScreenCam Screen Recorder

ScreenCam Screen Recorder is another application that can help you record your PUBG game-play along with internal audio. There is no premium version of this app.

The Play Store download link of this app has been attached below. ScreenCam App is free to use and is best for new streamers who may initially have a lack of resources. By using this app, you can even record 4K videos depending on your mobile.

Features:

Works without root (You don't have to root your device to record internal audio). Clean and light UI 'Pause' option while recording video. Floating Controls Option to choose between FPS/Resolution, etc.

How to use the ScreenCam Screen Recorder:

Download or install the application Open the app, and click on the start recording feature The option to record internal audio or not would pop up. You can choose an option depending on your preference. Record your PUBG game-play.

Download link for ScreenCam Screen Recorder (Play Store).

Also read: Top 5 IGLs in PUBG Mobile history.

Best Apps for editing PUBG Mobile videos:

Once you have recorded your PUBG Mobile game-play, it is all down to editing now. Your editing must be unique in comparison to others for you to gain new fans. Viewers don't like to see the same editing and voice over as it brings monotony. There are several applications that you can use to edit your videos.

#1: Kinemaster

Kinemaster

Kinemaster is one of the oldest and most-trusted video editing apps. It is used by beginners as well as well as professionals.

However, the Kinemaster Pro version is a paid one. It allows you to edit videos in 4K without watermark. Kinemaster is really easy to use, and you just have to follow a few steps to edit your PUBG Mobile gaming videos.

Kinemaster Mod Version is also available on the internet, But it's not legit. However, you can download Kinemaster from the Play Store.

Features:

Green screen (used by 'Carry') Edit videos up to 4K (depending on your device) Option to add or combine different layers of images and videos Colour adjustment tools to correct and enhance videos and images An 'in-app' option to add slow-motion effect in your PUBG game-play videos.

How to use Kinemaster to edit videos:

Install the app. The app would ask for a few permissions (mostly storage related) which you would need to allow. Now select the video that you have recorded or which you want to edit. Use the features of the app as pointed above. You can comment on any help. (Basic help or guidance can be given from our side)

Download Link For Kinemaster (Play Store)

#2: InShot

Inshot

Inshot is one of the best video editing apps for beginners who usually edit videos for WhatsApp status or TikTok.

You might think why are we suggesting apps for TikTok and WhatsApp status. Well its because from this platform you can gain fans easily in your initial stage. This app is very easy to use, I'm a blogger, but using this app, I can also edit videos like a professopjma;.

Features:

Free to use Professional Photo Editor & Collage Add Music to Video Text and Sticker Video Filters and Effects.

How to use InShot app to edit videos:

Download the latest version of the app from the download link provided below. Choose the video that you want to edit.. Now add the stuff that you want to do. You can add other audio or video in your selected video. This app is best for editing short videos. After editing your video, export it in the maximum quality.

Download link for InShot.

Streaming PUBG Live:

You can start streaming your PUBG game-play after you have some subscribers and followers on your channel. Below are some suggested applications that you can use to stream your game-play videos.

#1: Prism Live Studio App

PRISM Live Studio

One of the best apps to stream your content whether its game or something else. This app helps you to stream your content into different platforms (Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, etc) at the same time,

Moreover, you can also get the record of super chats from this app, This app is really easy to use and is best for beginners who are new in this field. This app can also be called the 'single-click' streaming app. You can follow the video below to know more about the steps to needed for stream.

Features

Live Streaming (up to 1920 x 1080 resolution) Option for Multistreaming Check the real-time Super Chats and donations in your live video. Share your files (images and videos) with viewers during live streaming. Use live filters and effects while streaming, to make your live steaming more attractive.

How to use Prism Live Studio App for live streaming:

Download Prism Live Studio App from the links given below. Open the application you want to stream. Allow all the permissions asked by the app (storage, etc.) Sign-in to the app using your Gmail or Facebook account. If you want to stream, click on 'Start streaming' and choose the platform. You can use all the features while streaming that we have described above.

Download Link For Prism Live Studio App:

For Android For IOS For PC.

#2: Omlet Arcade

Omlet Arcade

Omlet Arcade is a streaming app used by professionals like Mortal. This app can be used to handle super chats while playing, is easy to stream and has an easy-to-use user interface. It has an added feature of stream-delay.

Features:

Unlimited, high-resolution mobile multi-streaming (stream in the different platforms at the same time). Personal RTMP link so you can stream to any other platform. Specially-designed animated profile frames. Free live-streaming. Option for squad streaming.

How to use Omlet Arcade to stream PUBG:

Download the Omlet Arcade app from the links provided below. Add any stream recorded video to the live game-play If you want to stream you live game-play, click on 'Start streaming'. Add your Youtube channel or do Facebook login if you want to stream. Click on 'Start streaming' to start the app.

Download link for Omlet Arcade.

Final Words:

As a professional blogger, I tried to give you all the details about the best apps that are available for streaming. For any doubts, do share on the comment section.